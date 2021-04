We eat what we have made

A burning repast of steel, coal, oil, aluminum and innocent

flesh and bone

We eat and laugh and laud abundance

in clever circulatory ways

We move the dials of speed and of time

making light of eternity and of vastness

We are larger than the largest

Our grand freedom has enchained the world

We are bad children

who will never escape Mother

Even now her slow smoldering hands reach out

to scorch and to smother our rebellious nonchalance