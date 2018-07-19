From No More Fake News



Freedom

The primary feature of The Group is: its members look at events in accordance with what they think other members are seeing.

It's like passing around an unknown object, from hand to hand, and describing it as you believe everyone else will describe it.

You are always listening for "an echo effect" before it happens.

And you claim the echo effect is what you perceive.

High-IQ idiots will tell you this is the only way society can operate. They no longer know what it means to see things as they actually see them. And when they vaguely sniff out a free individual, they recoil in horror.

In the early days of the American Republic, as the two-party system developed, certain men saw the movement toward collectivism.

In phase one, it was evolving into polarized opposition. It was an engineered A versus B, with each side saying whatever it could, in order to win popular support.

And beyond that, it was a PRETENSE of polarized opposition. Behind the scenes, both parties, and the men who owned them, were simply building up the power of centralized government -- and figuring out how to appeal to the population on the basis of "shared consensus" and "the greatest good for the greatest number."

In other words: "how can we get the masses to think they're all perceiving the same thing, the thing we want them to perceive?"

John Adams, in the early days of the Republic, saw it correctly and saw it exactly:

"There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting [organizing] measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble opinion, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution."

Even more tellingly, George Washington laid the system bare as he struggled to extricate himself from it: "...party disputes are now carried to such a length, and truth is so enveloped in mist and false representation, that it is extremely difficult to know through which channel to seek it [truth]. This difficulty, to one [a person], who is of no party, and whose sole wish is to pursue with undeviating steps a path which would lead this country to respectability, wealth, and happiness, is exceedingly to be lamented."

Thomas Jefferson, who on a number of occasions registered his acceptance of political parties as inevitable and natural, broke ranks in this very personal assessment: "I never submitted the whole system of my opinions to the creed of any party of men...where I was capable of thinking for myself. Such an addiction [to a party] is the last degradation of a free and moral agent. If I could not go to heaven but with a party, I would not go at all."

One of the great tools of modern collectivism is political correctness.

