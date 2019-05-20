 
 
General News    H3'ed 5/20/19

Eight Minutes of Tulsi, Kicking Bigger Butts than Usual

Tulsi Gabbard on Fox11-LA 5/17/2019 Tulsi Gabbard on Fox11-LA 5/17/2019 Donate: tulsi2020.com/
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tulsi Time)   Details   DMCA

This eight minute video is well worth the watch. Every time I see Tulsi Gabbard she says something else that seems as music to my ears. A breath of fresh air in a remarkably stodgy room. Here she says some remarkable things, in her typical calm, intelligent, no hesitation style, kicking the biggest asses in town--as Saul Alinsky once said was a lot of fun (with which I agree, though there can certainly be consequences, as folks like Julian, Chelsea, and Ed Snowden well know).

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
After the grand deception of Obama, I've pretty much withdrawn myself from the circus. But I must say, Tulsi Gabbard speaks closest to my opinions.

I must add, that while I might respect Gabbard's sincerity, I don't trust the system as far as I can spit. My concern is, if she really wants/tries to implement her ideas, she will take a fall or take a hit.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:05:37 PM

Author 0
kappie

(Member since May 6, 2010)
Yes the chances are very good if tulsi is elected her ideas will fail,you could say the same thing about Bernie.Both parties are loaded with corporatist who will fight to preserve the status quo.the only way to make sure ideas like tulsi or bernie are implemented is to elect a senate and house full of progressives.And even if her ideas fail because the American people are stupid and don't want change at least she will throw them out there and make them more mainstream.the alternative is to give up and continue to let corporations run this country and its government

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:37:38 AM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)
No question you're right, Kappie. The people are entitled to hear all views, and hopefully, Ms. Gabbard can effect some critical thinking. We are also agreed that it will take more that Supergirl to turn this ship around.

My fear is not her failure, which is all but assured...but it is her safety.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:36:36 AM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
Always a concern. But if JFK knew more about the background goons and blew the whistle publicly, the world might still make sense. Wish I blew it louder when fired from teaching with exemplary record (in my bio).

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:43:47 AM

