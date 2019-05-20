Eight Minutes of Tulsi, Kicking Bigger Butts than Usual

Tulsi Gabbard on Fox11-LA 5/17/2019 Tulsi Gabbard on Fox11-LA 5/17/2019 Donate: tulsi2020.com/
This eight minute video is well worth the watch. Every time I see Tulsi Gabbard she says something else that seems as music to my ears. A breath of fresh air in a remarkably stodgy room. Here she says some remarkable things, in her typical calm, intelligent, no hesitation style, kicking the biggest asses in town--as Saul Alinsky once said was a lot of fun (with which I agree, though there can certainly be consequences, as folks like Julian, Chelsea, and Ed Snowden well know).