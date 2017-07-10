Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   9 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Eating Our Way to Disease

By       Message Chris Hedges     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/10/17

Author 28678
Become a Fan
  (433 fans)

From flickr.com: lots of meat {MID-140699}
lots of meat
(Image by steevithak)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.truthdig.com In July 1976, the Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs, chaired by Sen. George McGovern, held hearings titled "Diet Related to Killer Diseases." The committee heard from physicians, scientists and nutritionists on the relationship between the American diet and diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Six months later, the committee released "The Dietary Goals for the United States," which quickly came to be known as the McGovern Report. "Decrease consumption of meat," the report urged Americans. "Decrease consumption of butter fat [dairy fat], eggs, and other high cholesterol sources."

"The simple fact is that our diets have changed radically within the last 50 years "," McGovern said when the report was released. "These dietary changes represent as great a threat to public health as smoking. Too much fat, too much sugar or salt, can be and are linked directly to heart disease, cancer, obesity, and stroke, among other killer diseases. In all, six of the ten leading causes of death in the United States have been linked to our diet. Those of us within our government have an obligation to acknowledge this."

The response to the report was swift and brutal. The meat, egg and dairy industries lobbied successfully to have the document withdrawn. They orchestrated new hearings, supplying a list of 24 experts approved by the National Livestock and Meat Board, so that, in the words of Wray Finney, then the president of the American National Cattlemen's Association, the public would get "a balanced, correct view of this whole matter." A new report was released in December 1977. This second edition insisted that "meat, poultry and fish are an excellent source of essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals." The Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs was abolished. Its functions were taken over by the Agriculture Committee. "The Agriculture Committee looks after the producers of food, not the consumers, and particularly, not the most needy," wrote The New York Times. And when Sen. McGovern, who had already angered the Democratic and Republican leaderships with his 1972 insurgent campaign for the presidency, was up for re-election in South Dakota in 1980, he was defeated by James Abdnor, a cattle rancher and well-funded spokesman for the meat industry.

Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn--whose documentary "Cowspiracy," about the environmental impact of the animal agriculture industry, led me to become a vegan--recently released a new film, "What the Health," which looks at how highly processed animal products are largely responsible for the increase of chronic and lethal diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer in the United States and many other countries. Both films are available on Netflix.

The companion book, also titled "What the Health," written by my wife, Truthdig Book Editor Eunice Wong, lays out in even greater detail how the animal agriculture industry intimately joins with the pharmaceutical industry, the medical industry, health organizations and government agencies to mask and perpetuate the disastrous effects of animal products on our health. The animal agriculture industry, like the fossil fuel industry or any other branch of the corporate state, profits at the expense of our health and even our lives. Many corporations and our government have a lot invested in keeping us sick.

"We sometimes joke that when you're doing a clinical trial, there are two possible disasters," one biotech stock analyst told The New York Times. "The first disaster is if you kill people. The second disaster is if you cure them. " The truly good drugs are the ones you can use chronically for a long, long time."

In the book "What the Health," Wong writes, "The public's willingness to endure lifelong pharmaceutical use is called, in industry lingo, 'compliance.' And we are compliant. In 2014, the US spent $374 billion on pharmaceuticals. That's more than the combined gross national products of New Zealand and Bangladesh. It's also well over 200 percent of what the US federal government spent on education in 2015."

For long excerpts from the book "What the Health," click here. For the trailer of the documentary movie of the same title, click here.

Corporations invest heavily to promote the nation's unhealthful diet. "The meat, egg, and dairy industries," economist David Robinson Simon says in an interview in the book, "spent, in one year, at least $138 million lobbying Congress alone."

"It's money well spent for these industries," Wong writes. "A $1 industry contribution usually results in a $2,000 return as federal subsidy payments."

"You have a $5 billion stent industry," Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, a renowned cardiologist, says in the book. (A stent is a permanent wire mesh inserted into an artery to prop it open.) "A $35 billion statin [cholesterol-lowering] drug industry. They don't want that to go away. Look, if I'm in the middle of a heart attack, there's no question that I want a man or a woman with great expertise in stents by my side. They will save my life and a lot of my heart muscle. But the 90 percent of stents being done electively? There is zero evidence that you can prolong life or protect against a future heart attack with stents."

"Of every US federal income tax dollar in 2015, 28.7 cents went to healthcare," Wong writes. "That's the biggest single chunk of the dollar, larger now even than the military (25.4 cents). Compare that to 3.6 cents for education, and 1.6 cents on the environment. Talk about priorities. And yet for all that healthcare spending, the US has the lowest life expectancy among 12 high-income nations, and some of the worst health outcomes."

Early in the film, a news broadcast announces, "The World Health Organization this morning has classified processed meat, such as bacon and sausage, as carcinogenic, directly involved in causing cancer in humans. ""

Andersen discovers that processed meat has been classified by the cancer agency of the WHO as a Group 1 carcinogen, along with tobacco, asbestos and plutonium.

In fact, Wong writes in the book, "" every 50 grams of processed meat eaten daily [on an ongoing basis] raises your risk for colorectal cancer by 18 percent. Fifty grams is less than two pieces of bacon, or two slices of ham. " [E]ating meat only 4 times a week [on an ongoing basis] increases your cancer risk by 42 percent, according to an Oxford study."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Radical Christian Right and the War on Government

Why the United States Is Destroying Its Education System

Rise Up or Die

This Is What Resistance Looks Like

The Most Brazen Corporate Power Grab in American History

Hope, from now on, will look like this. Chris Hedges Speech Before Joining Anti War Vets in DC Civil Disobedience Action

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
7 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 246 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1850 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 5:16:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 130 articles, 3047 quicklinks, 12475 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Very good. BUT the ultimate poputation problem continues to elude you. Making all else "irrelevat news." RSVP or let your silence do a better job.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 5:25:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 87 fans, 53 articles, 55 quicklinks, 1563 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Unclear on what you are referring to - the linked film above or Hedges' article.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 5:46:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 1 articles, 555 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Hi Dan. Disagree. Malthus hatched the ultimate conspiracy which was picked up and utilized by neoliberals and neocons to rationalize their ambitions. It's their anthem and it's completely and scientifically untrue BS.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 6:25:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
K.H. Williams

Become a Fan
Author 42921

(Member since Dec 28, 2009), 10 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Unregulated capitalism has been supporting death, not life; Illness, not wellness and prevention. Don't think so? For openers, check William Blum's list of countries the US has bombed since WWII. It's horrendously shocking and has nothing to do with altruism. While some major economic antidotes would be to get money out of politics and have publickly-funded elections, politicians at all levels seem constantly bombarded by systemic and legal bribery, corporate-jet trips, insider Congressional trading, etc.. Now ALEC has its claws in nearly every state legislature, too. (Please watch Bill Moyer's online documentary, "The United States of ALEC".) In my view, a quicker antidote is having a public bank in every state which is something we can achieve ourselves through state legislatures, instead of having to go through Congress. It's my belief that state public banks would help make a fundamental shift from a sick economy to a much healthier economy. Currently, our banking system excludes the people who need money the most. Many states allow pay day lenders that resemble loan sharks when a poor or elderly person is desperate for money. Pay-day loans dig their financial holes even deeper and make their situation even worse. In my view, our economic system has been corrupted by human addictions to money and control, by money in politics, by the insanity of corporate personhood, by shifts of financial responsibility from corporations to ordinary taxpayers via government subsidies, corporate tax write-offs (such as BP's write-off of $15 billion for its own negligence in the Deep Water Horizon disaster), wide-ranging contractual and legal loopholes of benefit to corporations and banks, offshore corporate tax dodging, legal payoffs to politicians, etc. etc.. The economic system and tax structure have been supporting unwholesome activity instead of wholesome activity. While it's not a sexy issue, if we work together to succeed at putting a public bank in every state, it's my view that this shift would offer considerable relief and wholesome change for all of us. Please check out www.publicbankinginstitute.org Thanks.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 6:34:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rick Frank

Become a Fan
Author 509140

(Member since Jun 11, 2017), 1 articles, 3 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Grass Fed beef is good for you.....PROCESSED......SUCKS......these corporations are all about the $$$. Free Range Chicken without hormones or antibiotics is the way to go for eating eggs or chicken .....These foods are all good for you that's why they COST more....follow the money.....with a broken health care system......they keep us sick......follow the money..... Down with Plutocracy.....Up with the People

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 6:37:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 1 articles, 555 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
The article is using incorrect and outdated information. The premise that america is being poisoned is valid. But it's from the additives, trans fats and processing of our food -- not because of meat or dairy PER SE. It is feed lot meat, factory farmed dairy, trans fats and chemical additives that are the culprits, as well as the millions of tons of herbicides and pesticides sprayed on vegetables and fruits on non-organic mega-farms. Also, the feds were misinformed regarding chloestrol and saturated fat, which led to their propogating the amazingly damaging fat-free concept as a result. Hedges neds to do more research before coming out with an article continuing to push bad and/or faulty science.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 6:57:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
K.H. Williams

Become a Fan
Author 42921

(Member since Dec 28, 2009), 10 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
What's With Wheat on Netflix was a personal eyeopener, too. Also please see the excellent, gorgeous documentary entitled, Economics of Happiness which is all about localizing our economy. Abridged and full versions here:

click here

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 6:57:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 391 articles, 1270 quicklinks, 4665 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Totally agree! Here's an article I posted about a month ago on this topic...along with some great tips for what to do once you decide to change your diet: What the Health? What You Don't Know About Big Pharma & the Standard American Diet Can Kill You

Submitted on Monday, Jul 10, 2017 at 7:17:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 