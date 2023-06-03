 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Earned Income versus Student Debt: When the Shoe Is On The Other Claw ...

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Meijer
Meijer
(Image by dankeck)   Details   DMCA

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)'s latest legislative proposal -- with several co-sponsors from both sides of the partisan aisle -- would require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to "claw back" compensation paid to bank executives in the three years preceding failure (or FDIC bailout) of the banks they work for.

At the same time, Warren calls it "shameful" to "claw back relief from public servants" -- by which she means going back to expecting government employees to pay off their student loans, as part of the brewing "debt ceiling deal" versus president Joe Biden's pre-election waving of a magic wand that makes debts disappear (apparently the wand doesn't work on bank failures).

One thing that immediately stands out about Warren's conflicting views of Ye Auld Government Claw is that the money she wants the FDIC to take from executives of failed banks wasn't the FDIC's in the first place. It belonged to the banks, and was paid to those executives pursuant to work done on contract or agreement. There is no "back" involved here. It's just wage theft of exactly the same kind she'd feign outrage over if the victims were janitors and the thieves weren't government agents.

While on the other foot -- er, claw -- we have people who borrowed money, agreed to pay back the money, spent the money, got what they spent the money on ... but Warren finds the idea of the money being "clawed back" in the form of perfectly normal repayment of loans "shameful," and tries to find a third claw to stick the expression on.

That "claw back" expression seems to be Warren's word version of a Swiss Army [TM] knife. Sometimes it's positive, sometimes it's negative, and coming from Warren it seems to mostly just be used to make falsehoods sound true.

Instead of trying to retroactively steal bank employees' wages for poor decisions (she'd be broke if such a policy applied to her), Warren should be working to reverse the government's poor decision to have the FDIC pay money it didn't owe to depositors who held balances well in excess of the amounts insured at e.g. Silicon Valley Bank.

And instead of keeping student loan debtors on the "will there be relief or not?" merry-go-round, she should push harder to just make student loan debt subject to the same bankruptcy conditions as other debt.

But I guess sound ideas like that don't meet the Senate's fireworks/theatrics thresholds.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend