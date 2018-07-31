Dr. Beckwith, a leading climatologist, reporting on Antarctica [in less than 15 minutes]

- Advertisement -

Dr. Paul Beckwith reporting on Antarctica and global warming. His most informative talks are usually about the Arctic, closer to where lives, and the likely epicenter of climate change, particularly for the Northern Hemisphere.

Dr. Beckwith makes an effort to keep his videos to 15 minutes, and I think this one is even a bit shorter. But much is covered, and his explanations are easy to follow, as I'm sure many readers know by now. I note, as he often says, he does this on his own time and out of interest in educating others. He is remarkably bright, and the more I watch him, the brighter he seems to get, with a grasp of so much in various fields of science.