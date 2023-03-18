Down the Middle Way Longing To Let Go



'Letting It Go'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I)



In medias res I came to a path marked X,

whereat I found the spot I'd left my purse of gold;

not gold, really, but dreams that I used to unfold

like old night clothes ready for the long ride ahead

through the treacherous mindscapes of Bob Dylan songs

that no longer salved but would not leave me alone.

A black mad dog foaming at the mouf wif a bone

from within a fence went round made of smoked-out bongs.

.



A howling wind cried in every direction

'on the contrary' and 'nothing is ever true'

and I answered back, Old Scratch, the joke is on you --

it's all true, all the time, all one introjection.

.



You need to let the golden dreams and Bardo go

back to the fluxing river from whence it doth flow.