 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/17/19

Donald Trump, Socialist

By     (# of views)   4 comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Donald Trump %285440995138%29.
Donald Trump %285440995138%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country," US president Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address in February. His base, as he had hoped, cheered him on in setting himself up as foil to Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In the three months since, though, Trump has doubled down on his own socialist policy proposals. On trade and immigration, he's 21st-century America's most strident -- or most empowered, anyway -- advocate of an indispensable tenet of state socialism: Central planning of the economy by the government.

Trump wants the government to control what you buy and who you buy it from. Thus, his "trade wars" with Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and China, powered by tariffs intended to advantage "Made in America" goods (and their politically connected makers) over others.

- Advertisement -

Now he's announced a plan for "merit-based" government control of immigration under which bureaucrats in Washington decide how many, and which, immigrants the American economy "needs," instead of leaving such decisions to markets and individuals.

In the past I've bemoaned the fact that "socialism" has come to mean such different things to so many different people. From its 19th century definition of "worker ownership of the means of production," it's been continually re-defined to characterize everything from Marxist-Leninist totalitarianism to a more all-embracing "democratic socialist" welfare state powered by heavy taxation on "the rich."

That's a pretty broad net. But except among anarchist socialists, state control of the economy is the axis on which all versions of socialism turn, and Trump is clearly all-in on the idea.

- Advertisement -

He even lends a socialist cast to the excuses he makes for his economic policies. He continually positions himself as protecting workers from the "dog-eat-dog" competition of capitalism (while avoiding using that word negatively). By adding an emphasis on political borders to those excuses, he changes the discussion from "labor versus capital" to "American labor versus foreign capital."

That approach is nothing new. See Stalin's "socialism in one country," for example, or the marriage between central economic planning and nationalism characterizing the fascism of Mussolini and Hitler.

America's Republican president campaigns against socialism while attempting to implement it. Meanwhile, America's progressives campaign for socialism while attempting to thwart actual worker ownership of the means of production (e.g. the "gig economy"). Talk about cognitive dissonance!

Notice what's missing from the discussion on both major "sides": Freedom.

Freedom to move within and across political borders.

Freedom to trade within and across political borders.

- Advertisement -

Freedom to plan our own lives and live them instead of turning that power, and that responsibility, over to the state.

Neither major political party even convincingly pretends to care about those fundamental human rights anymore.

The entire public discussion revolves around what the politicians should "allow" or "forbid" the rest of us to do next, based on an unquestioning assumption of their moral authority to make such decisions for us.

Unless we break that cycle, we're on our way into the next Dark Age.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 304 quicklinks, 3268 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

We have been in what you call the "Dark Ages" of "central planning of the economy by the government" for centuries. The quaint form of capitalism of the butcher, baker and candlestick maker has only existed in the fairytales of and "invisible hand".

No industrial society that has ever developed did so on its own. It always depended on (favorable) government regulations and subsidies. And a great deal of government violence.

Great Britain and the US developed by protecting their industries with high tariffs, subsidizing them with favorable regulations, sending armies to secure the natural resources for their industries, restricting competition in the market, stealing intellectual property, currency manipulation, and patriotic dribble of what to buy and who to buy it from.

Slavery, wage slavery, violently putting down strikes, busting unions, restricting the free flow of labor, etc. were all "planned" by the government with bullets, billy clubs, immigration laws, and union busting regulations.

Just as socialism means many different things, so does capitalism. The contradictions didn't start with Trump. "Capitalism" has always failed without government favors, "planning", and bailouts.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:02:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 402 articles, 695 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Pear:   New Content

Congratulations. Great job of attacking something I wasn't defending.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:43:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 304 quicklinks, 3268 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

My point is that what Trump is doing does not make him a "socialist". He is not acting unlike a "capitalist". I am not attacking, defending or approving. It's a comment.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:30:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 402 articles, 695 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Pear:   New Content

Seeing as how "capitalism" is nothing more or less than the penultimate stage in Marx's theory of history, I'm not sure why a socialist would consider it a bad thing. He certainly didn't. In fact, he considered it indispensable.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:27:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 