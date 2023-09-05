 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/5/23

Don't Want Biden To Run In 2024? Here's What To Do

In Series: Jon Stewart for President
We know that over 75% of Democrats or is it voters don't want the Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. But the Democratic Leadership has locked him in with the help of MSNBC and CNN and the liberal media establishment. Even supposedly Progressive leaders like Bernie Sanders and AOC have all climbed aboard the Biden wagon. I won't say train. It's more like a Prairie Schooner type wagon.

They have been pretty successful and creating a feeling of inevitability for the Biden candidacy. Whether you like them or not, Robert Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson have been able to pull, in multiple polls, 20 to 30% support. I don't believe either of them have a viable chance of going all the way. But what would a strong, more viable appearing candidate draw in polls?

But I have to believe that the United States can produce a better candidate than 82-year-old Joe Biden. I've never been a big fan of Joe Biden. He's too conservative for me. But he deserves credit for what he's accomplished as president. That doesn't mean he deserves another term.

So how do we find out who can do a better job than Joe Biden, who can do a profoundly better job, polling much higher. The answer is simple. We run polls to find out who will pull better against Trump or Nikki Haley or Rick DeSantis or whoever else the GOP pulls out of the slime heap.

I believe Jon Stewart, with his charisma, intelligence and huge popularity, would be a winner. Others I've spoken to like Gavin Newsom or vice president Kamala Harris. It would be great if the pollsters currently running polls would add questions matching up some of these potential Democratic candidates against their GOP counterparts. But that's not happening...yet.

That means that we the people, the 77% of us who don't want Joe Biden, have to come up with the money to fund the polls and it can't just be one poll. It will take at least three or four to provide persuasive evidence that there is a better choice than Joe Biden. And these need not be complete, custom sponsored polls. It would be even better if major polling organizations could be persuaded, with money or influence, to add polling questions like matchups such as, in addition to Biden,

The polls would ask simple questions: Who would you vote for if you have the choice between these two candidates?

  • Jon Stewart vs Trump
  • Jon Stewart vs Nikki Haley, Rick DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Scott
  • Then do the same for Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and whoever else is a possibility.
  • They could also include Robert Kennedy jr. and Marianne Williamson.

I asked one influential Progressive leader what he thought of the idea of some of the progressive organizations like move on and Progressive Democrats of America getting behind a campaign to recruit someone else. He replied that as long as Biden was in the running they would not get on board. That doesn't mean it can't be done, it means that some other recruitment group slash team/organization will have to do the job. And the six figures money needed to do the polling will have to be raised.

Eighty one million people voted for Joe Biden in 2020. If one tenth of one percent of those gave $10 each, that would provide enough money to fund four or five polls.

That Progressive leader that I mentioned asked me, "Do you have a lot of time and inclination to launch a "Draft ____ campaign?" And I do have some time and a lot of inclination, but I don't think I'm the right person for the job. I might be a good person for getting something started, but there are people who are a lot better at organizing these kinds of things than I am. So I'm doing what I can to push this draft campaign to the next level.

That raises a few questions:

  1. Would you personally contribute three or five or 10 or $28 to fund these polls? Please say yes or no in the comments.
  2. Who would be a good candidate for leading and organizing such a campaign? It couldn't be a democratic Insider because they'd probably be blackballed for going up against the Biden myth of invincibility. Please suggest someone who might do the job who isn't owned by the Biden Democrats.
  3. Do you know influencers who could help take this to the next level? Howard Stern has said Jon Stewart would make a great president. He, on his own, could fund the polls and/or help raise the money and get a serious recruit Jon Stewart campaign rolling.

This is the third in a Series of articles: Jon Stewart for President that I've written with the hopes of recruiting Jon Stewart to run for president, but as this article says, I think it's important that we find out who is the best candidate and ask that question and fully engage in the Democratic process with a real primary. Please check out the other two articles I've written to see my reasons why I believe that Jon Stewart would make a great candidate. And in the comments, please mention who you would like to see as an alternative to Joe Biden. And remember, almost the entire democratic Congress has caved to the Biden inevitability myth, so they're probably not likely candidates.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

Series: "Jon Stewart for President"

Don't Want Biden To Run In 2024? Here's What To Do (Article) 09/05/2023
Democrats and The World Need Jon Stewart to Run For President (Article) 09/01/2023
Jon Stewart for Democratic Presidential Candidate (Article) 08/29/2023
View All 3 Articles in "Jon Stewart for President"

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
I can save you all that money on polling.

None of the people you mentioned - Stewart, Harris, or Newsome - would beat Trump.

Americans, unlike Ukrainians, don't elect comedians who happen to have politically oriented TV shows/series, as president. Harris as V.P. might actually cost Biden the win if people are fearful enough that Biden will become incapacitated (or dead) during his next term. Newsome's California is losing people for almost the first time in its history and is widely perceived as a failure in housing, drug abuse, education and boondoggles like high speed trains.

Most of the other candidate possibilities were there in 2020, and flamed out or ate each other in the primaries. There's no reason to think they would do better next time - including Administration members Harris and Pete Buttigieg (what's he done as Transportation Secretary, admittedly the lowest ranking member of the cabinet?).

Bernie Sanders? Too old and torn between traditional liberal values the new militant progressives who are often Anarcho-Marxists (I know, that's supposed to be an oxymoron, but that's where we are among ignorant young voters). Hilary Clinton. Been there, done that. Don't want to do it again. Besides, too old also, same as Biden.

The Democrats have failed to develop a bench for president, unlike the Republicans. Gretchen Whitmer might work, but are Dems willing to try again to elect the first woman president? That didn't go so well last time, and Whitmer is about to face a major 3 automaker strike by the UAW at a time of economic challenges for Michigan.

Who else?

The country has shifted to moderate, eschewing both extreme Left and extreme Right, but you'd never know from the way the media covers only the extremes, for ratings mostly. Biden is arguably the most qualified and experienced presidential candidate in history. Sure, he's missed a few steps now, but his policies will take a while to bear fruit though they are sound, albeit accomplished with bare majorities in Congress. Unlike FDR, he had to contend with at least two corporate Democrats, one or both of which could declare themselves Independents by election day (Kyrsten Sinema already has, and Joe Manchin is the other one considering it). He may even lose one or both houses. The actuarial tables don't apply well to a president who has access to top notch medical care, though they are not irrelevant. Trump is 3.6 years younger than Biden and obese. In another year he might be convicted of some of the current charges, which should weaken him with some Independents, if not his base which will not abandon him, and who sees him as a martyr. But Biden was never going to get their support anyway.

What the Dems need to do is fight gerrymandering, ID disqualifications, election rigging by the Right - which is the only place it exists at scale - and do all this yesterday. Today, an Alabama judge took over district mapping from the corrupt Alabama legislature, so there's hope, even in a panel of 2 Trump judges and 1 Clinton judge. You win elections by empowering the electorate. Trump's policies and Republican positions are not popular with the majority. The Democrats need to recognize this and build upon it, and appeal to working class voters again too.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023 at 6:00:19 PM

Author 0
