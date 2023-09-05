Don't Want Biden To Run In 2024? Here's What To Do

We know that over 75% of Democrats or is it voters don't want the Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. But the Democratic Leadership has locked him in with the help of MSNBC and CNN and the liberal media establishment. Even supposedly Progressive leaders like Bernie Sanders and AOC have all climbed aboard the Biden wagon. I won't say train. It's more like a Prairie Schooner type wagon.

They have been pretty successful and creating a feeling of inevitability for the Biden candidacy. Whether you like them or not, Robert Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson have been able to pull, in multiple polls, 20 to 30% support. I don't believe either of them have a viable chance of going all the way. But what would a strong, more viable appearing candidate draw in polls?

But I have to believe that the United States can produce a better candidate than 82-year-old Joe Biden. I've never been a big fan of Joe Biden. He's too conservative for me. But he deserves credit for what he's accomplished as president. That doesn't mean he deserves another term.

So how do we find out who can do a better job than Joe Biden, who can do a profoundly better job, polling much higher. The answer is simple. We run polls to find out who will pull better against Trump or Nikki Haley or Rick DeSantis or whoever else the GOP pulls out of the slime heap.

I believe Jon Stewart, with his charisma, intelligence and huge popularity, would be a winner. Others I've spoken to like Gavin Newsom or vice president Kamala Harris. It would be great if the pollsters currently running polls would add questions matching up some of these potential Democratic candidates against their GOP counterparts. But that's not happening...yet.

That means that we the people, the 77% of us who don't want Joe Biden, have to come up with the money to fund the polls and it can't just be one poll. It will take at least three or four to provide persuasive evidence that there is a better choice than Joe Biden. And these need not be complete, custom sponsored polls. It would be even better if major polling organizations could be persuaded, with money or influence, to add polling questions like matchups such as, in addition to Biden,

The polls would ask simple questions: Who would you vote for if you have the choice between these two candidates?

Jon Stewart vs Trump

Jon Stewart vs Nikki Haley, Rick DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Scott

Then do the same for Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and whoever else is a possibility.

They could also include Robert Kennedy jr. and Marianne Williamson.

I asked one influential Progressive leader what he thought of the idea of some of the progressive organizations like move on and Progressive Democrats of America getting behind a campaign to recruit someone else. He replied that as long as Biden was in the running they would not get on board. That doesn't mean it can't be done, it means that some other recruitment group slash team/organization will have to do the job. And the six figures money needed to do the polling will have to be raised.

Eighty one million people voted for Joe Biden in 2020. If one tenth of one percent of those gave $10 each, that would provide enough money to fund four or five polls.

That Progressive leader that I mentioned asked me, "Do you have a lot of time and inclination to launch a "Draft ____ campaign?" And I do have some time and a lot of inclination, but I don't think I'm the right person for the job. I might be a good person for getting something started, but there are people who are a lot better at organizing these kinds of things than I am. So I'm doing what I can to push this draft campaign to the next level.

That raises a few questions:

Would you personally contribute three or five or 10 or $28 to fund these polls? Please say yes or no in the comments. Who would be a good candidate for leading and organizing such a campaign? It couldn't be a democratic Insider because they'd probably be blackballed for going up against the Biden myth of invincibility. Please suggest someone who might do the job who isn't owned by the Biden Democrats. Do you know influencers who could help take this to the next level? Howard Stern has said Jon Stewart would make a great president. He, on his own, could fund the polls and/or help raise the money and get a serious recruit Jon Stewart campaign rolling.

This is the third in a Series of articles: Jon Stewart for President that I've written with the hopes of recruiting Jon Stewart to run for president, but as this article says, I think it's important that we find out who is the best candidate and ask that question and fully engage in the Democratic process with a real primary. Please check out the other two articles I've written to see my reasons why I believe that Jon Stewart would make a great candidate. And in the comments, please mention who you would like to see as an alternative to Joe Biden. And remember, almost the entire democratic Congress has caved to the Biden inevitability myth, so they're probably not likely candidates.