Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/29/23

Jon Stewart for Democratic Presidential Candidate

By Rob Kall
Jon Stewart should run against Joe Biden in the Democratic primary to be the presidential candidate for the Democrats.



Stewart is a household name for tens of millions of people, particularly Democrats. He's very smart, and politically savvy and could run rings around any of the Republicans currently debating or not debating, such as Donald Trump. Stuart has huge charisma, something that Joe Biden (and Hillary before him) is painfully missing.

That missing Biden charisma is a huge effing deal. Biden does not have an acceptable grip or attraction for people under 40. He doesn't generate enthusiasm. He might be able to squeak by Trump or DeSantis, but probably not Nikki Haley or other possible GOP candidates. And even if Biden does beat Trump, he will not help down-ticket candidates at all levels. Stewart will bring out droves of people who would not otherwise show up and that will help insure that Dems hold the Senate and give them a better chance at winning back the house, and state legislatures and judgeships throughout the ticket.

I'm certainly not the first to suggest that Stuart run. And that's because Stewart would be a great candidate and I believe that he would be a far stronger candidate than Joe Biden. The problem is that the Democratic party would not be able to control Stewart and get him to obey what they tell him to do. He really will be a free agent. This is a big deal, because Democratic Party leaders at all levels demand that candidates accept the idea that they will be told what to do and that they will have to walk the party line. In fact Stewart's not doing that would be a great strength that he could include in his campaign.

In her Politico article, If Tucker Runs in 2024, Here's Who the Democrats Need, written by Juleanna Glover,

"To get the "seriousness" question out of the way right off the top: Stewart's definition of being an entertainer has him wrestling with the kind of big, serious topics that actual politicians specialize in avoiding. He spends his time recording an AppleTV show and podcast interview show on policy issues such as abortion, climate change, gun control, misinformation, modern monetary theory and other wonky-current topics, with the occasional Judd Apatow and Mark Cuban appearance thrown in for gloss.

So he's clearly engaged enough for the job. But the bigger reason is that he's a better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.

Earlier this year, Howard Stern suggested that Stewart should run.

Stuart responded to Howard Stern in a tweet, saying "no thanks."

But that's what we want and need, a person who doesn't want to be president. We want someone who has to be persuaded, because we need him or her, not another narcissist who just wants more power.

And it is not totally impossible, as this 2022 article shows; Jon Stewart on thinking about running for office

The Democratic Leadership and their Echo chamber media, like MSNBC and CNN would like people to think that Joe Biden is the inevitable and only candidate who can run. It's very common, at all levels of democratic leadership, poor the Democratic leaders to stifle or completely eliminate open primaries. This is anti-democratic.

To get Jon Stewart to run it will take a Grassroots effort to recruit him. The idea of his running has to be brought up repeatedly in all different forms and media. There was a similar effort to recruit Elizabeth Warren. There is a "primary Sinema" effort that has raised millions of dollars. We can do the same thing to get Jon Stewart to run.

Another way to get Jon Stewart to run is to get posters to match him up against Donald Trump and other Republican candidates to show how he performs compared to Joe Biden. A John Stewart for president recruitment campaign could raise money to pay for the polling. We can also, en masse, tell the posters that we want them to ask questions like would you rather vote for another Democratic candidate or Joe biden, or compare a generic candidate running against Trump or other Republican candidates with a Joe Biden performance. If this polls show the kind of difference in performance that I think we would see, particularly among Independence and young people, that might motivate Joe Biden to drop out or to encourage the Democratic Leadership to tell Biden to drop out.

I really believe that Joe Biden is a very risky candidate, who could lose, to Trump and even more likely lose to Nikki Haley or one of the other Republican candidates. The fact that Robert Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson have combined pulled 30% against Biden, when neither are really viable, shows that there is a lot of interest in someone other than Biden.

Just ask yourself comma who would give you more hope for the future, Joe Biden or John Stewart?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Andy Silver

"

Imagine. . .

"
       -- John Lennon

I still like Elizabeth Warren best for president, and I think that Ro Khanna is the Democrat most likely to win a presidential election against any opponent, but I can go with Jon Stewart. If polling on his candidacy should prove that Biden is no longer a viable candidate, the race will be open to find the best candidate.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023 at 5:01:41 PM

LeZ SeZ

  New Content

That you would recommend that John Stewart runs for President evidences the political and intellectual bankruptcy of The United States, but then what choices are left as one resorts to quoting those from the Liberal Arts Educated end of town? That no nothing, opinionated class.

A charisma led recovery is your fantasy and the best your nominee could manage is to make it to office, thereafter to have no idea whatsoever on how to execute.

________

Check - The PRC Leadership has a share of engineers and scientists, a class that the Western Liberal Arts Educated Class always claimed have really no skills in running a country. This Liberal Arts Educated Class have the demonstrated track record of not being able to run anything beyond their personal enrichment, extending to your nominee? Making money by just talking about "things" on American Media qualifies one for making money by just talking about "things" on American Media.

A former President of The PRC came up through the motor manufacturing industry. You could have engaged in a detailed discussion on how to create Industrial Power - remember that? Industrial Power. What Washington's Systems Managers gave away to The East. How has that one worked out?

As for the gibberish from the two media personalities quoted, all that class can recognize is like minded media types. Judgments that count for not much.

________

As for the near endless claims of Russian or Chinese interference in American Affairs, a regular unreality TV American media obsession, the actual threats to the US are contained within the United States and expressed within your short press piece. The Chinese and Russian Leadership's may well fall about when they read press pieces like this.

It would suit them that you get what you wish for . . .

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 12:45:06 AM

Rob Kall

Reply to LeZ SeZ:   New Content

Reviewing your past comments, you actually have some knowledge and occasionally make intelligent remarks. But those are overwhelmed by you being a nasty, mean spirited person who routinely makes unpleasant and often irrelevant comments on articles.

As far as what I could have written about, DON'T TELL ME WHAT TO WRITE.

You've made 5 8 comments here but not one article. Write your own article.

As far as considering charisma in a candidate, to not recognize that as an important consideration in assessing a candidate is profound naivety. Even so, I'll give you points for the engineer idea. The last engineer who ran for president was Jimmy Carter, who turned to be one of the best human beings to actually win the office.

Finally, I note that you don't have any suggestions on who should primary Biden. It's really easy to criticize without coming up with your own suggestions.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:25:16 AM

Joseph Aliaso

  New Content

Republican members of the Screen Actors Guild tend to win elections more than Democrats. Just say know.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 6:10:52 AM

