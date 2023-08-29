Jon Stewart for Democratic Presidential Candidate

Jon Stewart should run against Joe Biden in the Democratic primary to be the presidential candidate for the Democrats.





Stewart is a household name for tens of millions of people, particularly Democrats. He's very smart, and politically savvy and could run rings around any of the Republicans currently debating or not debating, such as Donald Trump. Stuart has huge charisma, something that Joe Biden (and Hillary before him) is painfully missing.

That missing Biden charisma is a huge effing deal. Biden does not have an acceptable grip or attraction for people under 40. He doesn't generate enthusiasm. He might be able to squeak by Trump or DeSantis, but probably not Nikki Haley or other possible GOP candidates. And even if Biden does beat Trump, he will not help down-ticket candidates at all levels. Stewart will bring out droves of people who would not otherwise show up and that will help insure that Dems hold the Senate and give them a better chance at winning back the house, and state legislatures and judgeships throughout the ticket.





In her Politico article, If Tucker Runs in 2024, Here's Who the Democrats Need, written by Juleanna Glover,

"To get the "seriousness" question out of the way right off the top: Stewart's definition of being an entertainer has him wrestling with the kind of big, serious topics that actual politicians specialize in avoiding. He spends his time recording an AppleTV show and podcast interview show on policy issues such as abortion, climate change, gun control, misinformation, modern monetary theory and other wonky-current topics, with the occasional Judd Apatow and Mark Cuban appearance thrown in for gloss. So he's clearly engaged enough for the job. But the bigger reason is that he's a better fit than most politicians for what modern politics has become.

Stuart responded to Howard Stern in a tweet, saying "no thanks."

But that's what we want and need, a person who doesn't want to be president. We want someone who has to be persuaded, because we need him or her, not another narcissist who just wants more power.

And it is not totally impossible, as this 2022 article shows; Jon Stewart on thinking about running for office



The Democratic Leadership and their Echo chamber media, like MSNBC and CNN would like people to think that Joe Biden is the inevitable and only candidate who can run. It's very common, at all levels of democratic leadership, poor the Democratic leaders to stifle or completely eliminate open primaries. This is anti-democratic.



To get Jon Stewart to run it will take a Grassroots effort to recruit him. The idea of his running has to be brought up repeatedly in all different forms and media. There was a similar effort to recruit Elizabeth Warren. There is a "primary Sinema" effort that has raised millions of dollars. We can do the same thing to get Jon Stewart to run.

Another way to get Jon Stewart to run is to get posters to match him up against Donald Trump and other Republican candidates to show how he performs compared to Joe Biden. A John Stewart for president recruitment campaign could raise money to pay for the polling. We can also, en masse, tell the posters that we want them to ask questions like would you rather vote for another Democratic candidate or Joe biden, or compare a generic candidate running against Trump or other Republican candidates with a Joe Biden performance. If this polls show the kind of difference in performance that I think we would see, particularly among Independence and young people, that might motivate Joe Biden to drop out or to encourage the Democratic Leadership to tell Biden to drop out.



I really believe that Joe Biden is a very risky candidate, who could lose, to Trump and even more likely lose to Nikki Haley or one of the other Republican candidates. The fact that Robert Kennedy Jr and Marianne Williamson have combined pulled 30% against Biden, when neither are really viable, shows that there is a lot of interest in someone other than Biden.



Just ask yourself comma who would give you more hope for the future, Joe Biden or John Stewart?





