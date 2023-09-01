Democrats and The World Need Jon Stewart to Run For President

We the People of the US must rescue the US and the world from a terrible, bad, disastrous choice by Democratic leaders to support a second term for Joe Biden. We need to find a younger, stronger, more charismatic candidate who will clearly show, in polls that he will crush any GOP challenger, whether Donald Trump or one of his mini-me lookalikes. I believe that Jon Stewart can do the job.

The problem is, he's said "No thanks." Frankly that's what the best candidate for the most powerful position and biggest responsibility should say... at first. We don't want someone hungry for power or pushed by big money backers.

"Stewart is a household name for tens of millions of people, particularly Democrats. He's very smart, and politically savvy and could run rings around any of the Republicans currently debating or not debating, such as Donald Trump. Stuart has huge charisma, something that Joe Biden (and Hillary before him) is painfully missing. That missing Biden charisma is a huge effing deal. Biden does not have an acceptable grip or attraction for people under 40. He doesn't generate enthusiasm. He might be able to squeak by Trump or DeSantis, but probably not Nikki Haley or other possible GOP candidates. And even if Biden does beat Trump, he will not help down-ticket candidates at all levels. Stewart will bring out droves of people who would not otherwise show up and that will help insure that Dems hold the Senate and give them a better chance at winning back the house, and state legislatures and judgeships throughout the ticket."

There are two main challenges. First, getting him to agree to run. Second getting the Democratic leadership to see that he is a far better candidate so they'll talk Joe Biden into stepping down. Here are some thoughts on how to do this:

Get pollsters to include head to head matches between Stewart and Trump and Stewart and any other GOP Candidate. This can't be a one-time thing. It will require momentum and making the idea a regular part of the conversation.

Build a movement to recruit Stewart. Howard Stern said he should run. He could help a lot. So could other high visibility people, probably many of those who supported Bernie Sanders.

Raise money to pay for his campaign expenses and the polling needed to convince him to run. This has been done before and can work.

Get progressive organizations involved, like Justice Democrats, Moveon, Progressive Democrats, Indivisible... and there are plenty more.

Write your own articles and op-eds about it and share the ones others write, to your social media

Create memes for people to share.

Tell people in the media that lefties watch or subscribe to that this is something you and a lot of other people want.

We can do this. Whether you likeJoe Biden or not, he is a decent man who has done good work, with the help of Democrats, whether you like them or not. That good work can be taken credit for by a Democratic Jon Stewart candidacy. But it is time for Joe to step down gracefully, and for his supporters to support the stronger candidate. Since over 75% want a different candidate, that should be east to do.

You may like RFK Jr., but he, like Hillary Clinton before him, comes with a lot of negative baggage He will never pull the polling numbers Jon Stewart can.

This may not be an easy road, but we can't risk Joe Biden losing to whatever GOP MAGA candidate they come up with. The world needs a stronger, more charismatic, sharper, and yes, more progressive candidate to keep Democracy safe from authoritarianism, fascism and billionaire-controlled Right wingers.

As one commenter on my last article said, "IF he was president, I would LOVE his press conferences."

I am going to stay on this project because it really could save the USA and the world. I can't do it alone. Will you help?