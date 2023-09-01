 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/1/23

Democrats and The World Need Jon Stewart to Run For President

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   8 comments, In Series: Jon Stewart for President
Jon Stewart
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Montclair Film Festival)   Details   Source   DMCA

We the People of the US must rescue the US and the world from a terrible, bad, disastrous choice by Democratic leaders to support a second term for Joe Biden. We need to find a younger, stronger, more charismatic candidate who will clearly show, in polls that he will crush any GOP challenger, whether Donald Trump or one of his mini-me lookalikes. I believe that Jon Stewart can do the job.

The problem is, he's said "No thanks." Frankly that's what the best candidate for the most powerful position and biggest responsibility should say... at first. We don't want someone hungry for power or pushed by big money backers.

I've written here about why Jon Stewart is an ideal choice. Here's a partial summary:

"Stewart is a household name for tens of millions of people, particularly Democrats. He's very smart, and politically savvy and could run rings around any of the Republicans currently debating or not debating, such as Donald Trump. Stuart has huge charisma, something that Joe Biden (and Hillary before him) is painfully missing.

That missing Biden charisma is a huge effing deal. Biden does not have an acceptable grip or attraction for people under 40. He doesn't generate enthusiasm. He might be able to squeak by Trump or DeSantis, but probably not Nikki Haley or other possible GOP candidates. And even if Biden does beat Trump, he will not help down-ticket candidates at all levels. Stewart will bring out droves of people who would not otherwise show up and that will help insure that Dems hold the Senate and give them a better chance at winning back the house, and state legislatures and judgeships throughout the ticket."

There are two main challenges. First, getting him to agree to run. Second getting the Democratic leadership to see that he is a far better candidate so they'll talk Joe Biden into stepping down. Here are some thoughts on how to do this:

  • Get pollsters to include head to head matches between Stewart and Trump and Stewart and any other GOP Candidate. This can't be a one-time thing. It will require momentum and making the idea a regular part of the conversation.
  • Build a movement to recruit Stewart. Howard Stern said he should run. He could help a lot. So could other high visibility people, probably many of those who supported Bernie Sanders.
  • Raise money to pay for his campaign expenses and the polling needed to convince him to run. This has been done before and can work.
  • Get progressive organizations involved, like Justice Democrats, Moveon, Progressive Democrats, Indivisible... and there are plenty more.
  • Write your own articles and op-eds about it and share the ones others write, to your social media
  • Create memes for people to share.
  • Tell people in the media that lefties watch or subscribe to that this is something you and a lot of other people want.

We can do this. Whether you likeJoe Biden or not, he is a decent man who has done good work, with the help of Democrats, whether you like them or not. That good work can be taken credit for by a Democratic Jon Stewart candidacy. But it is time for Joe to step down gracefully, and for his supporters to support the stronger candidate. Since over 75% want a different candidate, that should be east to do.

You may like RFK Jr., but he, like Hillary Clinton before him, comes with a lot of negative baggage He will never pull the polling numbers Jon Stewart can.

This may not be an easy road, but we can't risk Joe Biden losing to whatever GOP MAGA candidate they come up with. The world needs a stronger, more charismatic, sharper, and yes, more progressive candidate to keep Democracy safe from authoritarianism, fascism and billionaire-controlled Right wingers.

As one commenter on my last article said, "IF he was president, I would LOVE his press conferences."

I am going to stay on this project because it really could save the USA and the world. I can't do it alone. Will you help?

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

I chuckled at the title, but I see that you're serious. Oh, well.

I agree that the US would do well to move away from gerontocracy, but choosing a younger ideologue--or anyone from Hollywood--is unlikely to help restore confidence to Americans or their allies.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 1:11:42 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 297 fans, 2746 articles, 5370 quicklinks, 7092 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

Your comment just shows your ignorance. He is neither an ideologue or from Hollywood. Do a little research first. It'll prevent you from looking ignorant.

Ever see a hebephrenic chuckle?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 9:12:00 AM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

I didn't say Stewart is from Hollywood, but I strongly suspect from what he's said that he's an ideologue on the left. However, his comedic satire makes his true leanings hard to discern.

Regardless, it doesn't seem like a sound decision to favour an entertainer as president of the country. Not that I favour him, but Trump at least has decades of high-level business experience in addition to his entertainment cred.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:23:45 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 23 fans, 20 articles, 4890 quicklinks, 8980 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

I love Jon I would love to see a man of such integrity and intellect as President.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 7:50:35 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 106 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5764 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Not gonna happen; he ain't nearly corrupt enough.

But should he run, we can count on a mucho entertaining and enlightening perspective on our political landscape.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:10:35 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 106 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5764 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Tracy Chapman - "Change."

youtube.com/ watch?v= bukXKdzyGEY

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:13:33 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 468 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Link would not open.

so I searched for this fine song

YouTube Tracy Chapman "Change"

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 4:07:46 PM

Peter Barus

Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 126 articles, 2 quicklinks, 228 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Although I would not wish the office on my worst enemy (and they usually take it anyway), I agree that Stewart has the capacity and depth of character we need. Unforch, I do believe the system is so structurally unsound now that it would be a cruel way to treat somebody who has done so much good already in this world. A kind of crucifixion, come to think about it...

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 8:33:37 PM

