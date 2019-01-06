 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't Speak, Memory: Resistance Apes Trump in Weaponizing Amnesia

By Chris Floyd

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/6/19

From Empire Burlesque

From youtube.com: Trump cabinet meeting {MID-341258}
Trump cabinet meeting
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Bloomberg Markets and Finance)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Making the social media rounds at the moment is a transcription of Rachel Maddow's "utterly terrifying" and "deeply chilling" take on one tidbit from Trump's surreal and probably drug-addled rambling in front of his Cabinet this week. At one point, Trump said the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in order to fight Islamic terrorism. But Maddow assures us, in great detail, that no one, anywhere not even among Trump's most rabid supporters, not even the bug-eyed goobers on Fox and Friends has ever advanced the notion that the Soviet incursion had anything to do with terrorism. In fact, the only place in the history of the world in which this notion has ever been bruited is of course Putin's Kremlin, which is planning an official "reassessment" of the Afghan invasion. (Which, rest assured, is not all like the "reassessment" being done by our stalwart Resisters today of the murderously criminal regime of George W. Bush.)

Maddow says plainly that this idea does not exist anywhere "in nature" except within the bowels of Putin's United Russia party. (Though how Maddow herself found about the proposed resolution when no one else in nature could have ever even heard of it outside of Putin's party circles is not explained.) This notion cannot be found anywhere "in American politics, in American media, in American academia, in American fantasy football chat rooms." Not even "among weird, conservative fringe media figures that you might not know about, but the President might love." No one has ever written, spoken or heard anything remotely like this until it was cooked up by Putin's party hacks. And you should be absolutely, utterly, deeply terrified that Trump has somehow got hold of a mangled, drug-addled version of this idea, because he could have only gotten it from Putin's own party members. Because, again the idea does not exist in nature anywhere else. And Maddow knows this, people, because she spent one whole day looking to find some trace of this non-existent in nature idea! And if you aren't absolutely chilled to the bone, to the marrow, chilled all the way down to your quantum particles by this, then God help you. You must be a Kremlin dupe, like those Black Lives Matter rubes or those Dakota Pipeline saps. Or a paid Kremlin stooge.

Yet if I may paraphrase the great Ronald Reagan whom that fightin' progressive Nancy Pelosi favorably cited in her first speech as Speaker this week, facts are stubborn things. They exist, and persist, whether anyone notices them or not. And the fact that Afghanistan's jihadi extremists were sowing chaos with acts of violence (which in our day we call terrorism but back then were called "freedom fighting"), and that this chaos was exacerbating the turmoil in the faction-ridden Soviet-backed secular government and was a factor in the Kremlin's tortured decision to intervene, was once considered rather standard fare back in the distant days before history was displaced by hysteria.

When the Soviets went in, their claim that the US was backing Islamic terrorists was widely dismissed as empty propaganda. But it was later confirmed, cheerfully, by the very architect of that policy, Zbigniew Brzezinski, who told Le Nouvel Observateur in 1998 that he persuaded Jimmy Carter to secretly arm and support the jihadis precisely in hopes of provoking a Soviet incursion. Here's what Brzezinski had to say:

Question: The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, stated in his memoirs that the American intelligence services began to aid the Mujahiddin in Afghanistan six months before the Soviet intervention. In this period, you were the national security adviser to President Carter. You therefore played a key role in this affair. Is this correct?

Brzezinski: Yes. According to the official version of history, CIA aid to the Mujahiddin began during 1980, that is to say, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979. But the reality, closely guarded until now, is completely otherwise: Indeed, it was July 3, 1979 that President Carter signed the first directive for secret aid to the opponents of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention.

Q: Despite this risk, you were an advocate of this covert action. But perhaps you yourself desired this Soviet entry into the war and looked for a way to provoke it?

B: It wasn't quite like that. We didn't push the Russians to intervene, but we knowingly increased the probability that they would.

Q: When the Soviets justified their intervention by asserting that they intended to fight against secret US involvement in Afghanistan, nobody believed them. However, there was an element of truth in this. You don't regret any of this today?

B: Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border, I wrote to President Carter, essentially: "We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam war." Indeed, for almost 10 years, Moscow had to carry on a war that was unsustainable for the regime, a conflict that bought about the demoralization and finally the breakup of the Soviet empire.

Q: And neither do you regret having supported Islamic fundamentalism, which has given arms and advice to future terrorists?

B: What is more important in world history? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some agitated Moslems or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the cold war?

This is not to say that the Soviets should have intervened in Afghanistan, as Trump was ignorantly asserting the other day. Indeed, the intervention was fiercely contested inside the Kremlin itself, by future leader Andropov among others, but the opponents were overruled by more hard-line militarists. (The Politburo PNAC, you might say.) Nor would any knowledgeable person say that the sole reason the Soviets went in was to "fight terrorism" (which is what Putin's party is apparently getting ready to claim.) But the notion Maddow is pushing here -- that Putin's Kremlin is the only place anyone has ever mentioned anything remotely resembling the idea that Islamic terrorism was a factor in the Soviet invasion is, to put it mildly, ignorant nonsense.

Of course, Trump is ignorant too, but I'm not concerned here with his obvious incapacities. No, what troubles me most about this episode is the increasing historical amnesia of the "Resistance," which is reducing complex issues with long, detailed, nuanced histories to fearmongering simplicities. How is this going to help us move forward with any kind of informed, substantive wisdom and insight? How is this "progressive"? Why does every single evil in the world and every single thing that's wrong with American politics and society have to be attributed to a conniving little mastermind cackling in the Kremlin? It's a childish, cartoonish and dangerous way to look at the world yet increasingly it is the only take that's given any space in our "liberal" media.

I'll say again what I've said many times: you don't have to prove that Trump is a puppet dancing on Putin's strings to get rid of him. Right down the street from the White House is a hotel. Trump owns the hotel and profits directly from it. Every single day of his presidency, he has been corruptly pocketing personal gains from foreign governments and companies who use his hotel. This alone is an impeachable offense. It's cut and dried. The Democrats now in control of the House could immediately begin impeachment hearings on this basis alone -- if they wanted to.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Chris Floyd is an American journalist. His work has appeared in print and online in venues all over the world, including The Nation, Counterpunch, Columbia Journalism Review, the Christian Science Monitor, Il Manifesto, the Moscow Times and many others.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Very humorous Chris!

You ask, "Why does every single evil in the world and every single thing that's wrong with American politics and society have to be attributed to a conniving little mastermind cackling in the Kremlin?"

As for the "resistance" element that you mentioned, it is infected by some sort of virus. Consider for the moment that the resistance has failed to step up to push Trump to continue demilitarization and instead have the New Conning Liberals joining forces across the aisle in both chambers and federal agencies and least expected Interior.

Trump is the face of the global elites. He is not bashful about who he is. He is just like them, but different enough to be an irritant for which he must eventually pay. He has put it right out there in our face. But I am afraid to take on the dirty lying ass mudering mofos. Instead I must seethe in my discontent.

Well done, but don't blame the messenger.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 6, 2019 at 5:52:38 PM

