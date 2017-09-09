Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't Call My Dad the "A" Word: Language matters for people seeking help in the battle against addiction

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 13208
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

Article originally published in The Washington Times

By Jessica Hulsey Nickel with contribution from Robert Weiner

(Jessica Hulsey Nickel's father, the title subject of the piece written by Hulsey Nickel, died with a heroin substance-use disorder.)

- Advertisement -

September is National Recovery Month. We are facing an epidemic in America. Over 50,000 people a year die from drug overdoses, 144 a day. President Trump recently declared it an "emergency."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 33,000 persons last year died from opioid overdoses. Opioid overdoses -- not just heroin, but prescription pain medicine, fentanyl and carfentanil sold and used illegally or legally -- have quadrupled the last two decades. Drug overdose deaths are now more than from car crashes, equal to 17 times the deaths on 9/11.

Growing up, I heard many people call my dad the "A" word--an addict. In reality, he was a brilliant man and the father of two girls. He played guitar, could fix anything that ran on electricity, and had a debilitating medical condition called a substance-use disorder -- a heroin addiction. He died much too young at the age of 48.

- Advertisement -

When addiction hits your family, it's like being hit head-on by a Mack truck. It's sleepless nights filled with worry, it's desperate googling, it's dead-end streets, it's isolation. And for those that have lost someone--a son, a daughter, a mom, a dad--it's unimaginable pain. But unlike the support that erupts when other medical issues hit our neighbors--say cancer or Alzheimer's--where are the offers for help, the casserole dishes, the warm cookies, "thinking of you" cards and potluck fundraisers?

Our own biases and foul language contribute to this isolation. When words are used inappropriately to describe individuals with a substance-use disorder, it not only negatively skews cultural perceptions of their disease, but also feeds into the stigma that can stop people from seeking help, can stop people from going next door with that casserole dish. Using "addict" to describe someone struggling with a substance use disorder ignores the science and discredits the individual.

Much of the terminology used to describe addiction is disparaging--suggesting that addiction is a result of moral/personal failings, or that individuals choose to be addicted, or suffer a lack of willpower. As we know, addiction is a medical issue, and can be compounded by patient behavior just like many other illnesses, from type-two diabetes to heart disease and lung cancer.

- Advertisement -

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition (DSM-5), released in 2013, replaced the categories of substance "abuse" and "dependence" with a single classification of "substance use disorder." We need to align our dinner-table terms with the science--the doctors.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Why not free 4-year college?

All Athletes Should Face the Same Tough Drug Testing

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 