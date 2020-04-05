Don The Con Has Blood On His Hands



Hidden Hands of Donald John Trump

The numbers tell the basic story. Donald John Trump, the name of the impeached president that should deservedly appear on indictments once his criminal regime is ended, learned from U.S. intelligence channels the threat posed by China's coronavirus on Jan. 22.

He thwarted testing and other health safety preparations. That way, he could minimize the dangers to the public and help bolster the stock market and jobs reports that are central to his re-election campaign.

As of March 1, meanwhile, the United States reported just 89 cases of coronavirus because of the difficulties of testing and other lack of federal action to warn the public.

One month later, on April 1, some 211,000 cases were reported in the United States.

By the end of this week, the New York Times was reporting that figure as more than 300,000 U.S. cases, causing more than 8,000 deaths. More than 3,500 of those deaths have occurred in New York State amidst a crisis in the availability of vital medical and protective equipment, the Times reported in Staggered U.S. Braces for More Infections as Death Toll Rises Above 8,000.

The withheld medical equipment, part of a pattern whereby Trump suggested that federal stockpiles would be allocated on the basis which state governors were "appreciative" and otherwise nice to him, raise well-founded suspicions that Trump and his team led by his son-in-law Jared Kushner are once again using federal resources to benefit his re-election campaign, financial cronies and foreign dictator allies.

In Trump to Governors: I'd Like You to Do Us a Favor, Though, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg drew an apt parallel to the Trump crime gang's use of $400 million in congressionally allocated military aid last summer.

The purpose of witholding the life-saving military aid in violation of law and government policy? To try to extort the announcement of a seeming bogus "investigation" of front-running Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, according to many courageous impeachment witnesses who testified before the House despite threats against them that deterred more craven administration witnesses who refused to cooperate.

"There are a lot of parallels between the president's behavior now and during the whole Ukraine scandal," she quoted Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led Trump's impeachment prosecution, as telling her. "Certainly the most apparent is his demand that the governors basically pay fealty to him, praise him, or they'll suffer consequences."

Trump's extortion attempt against Ukraine formed the basis of the House impeachment of Trump in January before his acquittal by Senate Republican loyalists.

Some of those voting for acquittal, most notably Maine Republican Susan Collins, claimed in essence that they could acquit Trump without hearing evidence because he had learned his "lesson" via House proceedings and would not again violate his Constitutional oath and the public interest.

That's obviously wrong, as indicated by, among other things, the U.S. death toll and Trump's unceasing efforts to leverage his presidential powers during the pandemic for personal and partisan gain.

