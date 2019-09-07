Do it, Jeff!

Seen on a wall in Seattle, a couple of blocks from Amazon.com's headquarters:

Indeed, as the richest man in the world -- and as CEO of a company that paid 0 in federal taxes for two years in a row, despite earning billions in profit -- Jeff Bezos has a particular obligation to pay back to society. Unfortunately, he is libertarian. In 2010 he gave $100,000 to groups working to defeat Washington State's measure to enact a state income tax.

Likewise, "Amazon worked diligently to crush last year's head tax on Seattle's largest corporations, which would have raised about $47 million a year for the city to pay for affordable housing and homelessness services, of which Amazon would pay $20 million. Amazon bullied the city, halting construction on buildings." (source)

Beezos and Gates both live near Bellevue, WA. Hence this idea:



Protest idea against Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos

(Image by Donald A. Smith) Details DMCA



Or we can ask them to save democracy and the world.