Discussion on the Politics (not biology) of 5G, and a Look at China's World Role

I find it "amusing" that so many videos I have tried to post can't be found on OEN Common Search. In some cases, such as this one, I can't even get the "embed code" to send readers direct to the video. This is one of Peter Lavelle's Cross Talk shows, on RTnews, defined by the CIA as a "foreign agent." I get vastly more straight talk from RTnews than any MSM in the U.S. I realize there are many issues regarding 5G, and I need to look further into the biological effects which at this stage look to be there with the concerns about microwave ovens, before millions were dumped into fixing them. Not supporting 5G by any means, but the politics of it is already of great interest. I personally have zero doubt that "the better technology" is coming, regardless of live on earth. Here's the link that I can at least still post click here

