Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?

By       Message Mike Whitney     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/2/17

Author 33
Become a Fan
  (48 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From flickr.com: Hillary Clinton {MID-147825}
Hillary Clinton
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The "Russia hacking" flap has nothing to do with Russia and nothing to do with hacking. The story is basically a DNC invention that was concocted to mitigate the political fallout from the nearly 50,000 emails that WikiLeaks planned to publish on July 22, 2016, just three days before the Democratic National Convention. That's what this is really all about. Russia didn't hack anything, it's a big diversion that was conjured up on-the-fly to keep Hillary's bandwagon from going down in flames.

Put yourself in Hillary's shoes for a minute. She knew the deluge was coming and she knew it was going to be bad. (According to Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, DNC contractor Crowdstrike claimed to find evidence of Russian malware on DNC servers just three days after WikiLeaks announced that it was "about to publish ... emails related to Hillary Clinton." Clearly, that was no coincidence. The plan to blame Russia was already underway.) Hillary knew that the emails were going to expose the DNC's efforts to rig the primaries and torpedo Bernie Sanders campaign, and she knew that the media was going to have a field-day dissecting the private communications word by word on cable news or splashing them across the headlines for weeks on end. It was going to be excruciating. She knew that, they all knew that.

And how would her supporters react when they discovered that their party leaders and presidential candidate were actively involved in sabotaging the democratic process and subverting the primaries? That wasn't going to go over well with voters in Poughkeepsie, now was it? Maybe she'd see her public approval ratings slip even more. Maybe she'd nosedive in the polls or lose the election outright, she didn't know. No one knew. All they knew was that she was in trouble. Big trouble.

So she reacted exactly the way you'd expect Hillary to react, she hit the panic button. In fact, they all freaked out, every one of them including Podesta and the rest of the DNC honchos. Once they figured that their presidential bid could go up in smoke, they decided to act preemptively, pull out all the stops and "Go Big."

That's where Russia comes into the picture. The DNC brass (with help from allies at the CIA) decided to conjure up a story so fantastic that, well, it had to be true, after all, that's what the 17 intel agencies said, right? And so did the elite media including the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN. They can't all be wrong, can they? Sure, they goofed-up on Saddam's WMDs, and Iran's imaginary nukes program, and Assad's fictional chemical weapons attack, but, hey, everyone makes mistakes, right? And, besides, have I told you how evil Putin is lately and how much he reminds me of Adolph Hitler? (sarcasm)

In any event, they settled on Russia mainly because Russia had rolled back Washington's imperial project in both Ukraine and Syria, so the media was already in full demonetization-mode and raring to go. All the DNC needed to do was utter the words "Russia meddling" and they'd be off to the races.

Does any of this sound even remotely believable? Former CIA analyst, Ray McGovern seems to think so, because he expounded a very similar scenario about a month ago in an interview on You Tube. Check it out:

Ray McGovern-- "What did Hillary do? "Hillary gathered her war council together and one fellow says, "I know what we can do. We'll blame it on the Russians."

And someone else says, "But it wasn't the Russians it was WikiLeaks."

(Guy number 1 says)"Well, that's a twofer. We hate them both equally, so we'll say WikiLeaks is working with the Russians."

(Ray McGovern) That was two days before the convention.

And someone else says, "What would the rationale be?"

(Guy number 2 says) "C'mon, the Russians clearly want Trump to win."

(Number 1) "But what about the major media?"

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Class Warfare Scoreboard -- Guess Who's Winning?

Newt's Victory: Was it a "Surge" of popularity or faulty voting machines?

Is Fukushima's Doomsday Machine About to Blow?

Troublemaking Washington: Pushing Ukraine to the Brink

Dominique Strauss-Kahn was trying to torpedo the dollar

The Broken Chessboard: Brzezinski Gives Up on Empire

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 