Deriliction of Duty

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, In Series: Koyaanisqatsi
The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty of one ship is a loss of trust and confidence. Shouldn't our wartime president who is in charge of an entire country be held accountable for his nations loss of trust and confidence and be relieved of his duty because his failure to address Covid-19 which he knew about in January has resulted in the US having the highest number of Covid-19 positives and has already cost over 5,000 ameican lives and counting. WTF - where's the outrage - what kind of country is it when we hold a Capt accountable for protecting those in his command and give an unfit commander-in-chief a pass for dereliction of duty. WTF!!! What a disgraceful f*cking country we've become - FUBAR.

We continue to live a way of life that requires a new way of living.

I am a fellow traveler passing through this existence trying to stay sane in an insane society while stopping to smell the roses and the garbage as well. I've been a political activist since 1968 when my active duty military experience (more...)
 

Series: "Koyaanisqatsi"

View All 1 Articles in "Koyaanisqatsi"

The microscopic pathogen named Covid-19 has exposed our abject failure of a healthcare system such as it is, exposed free market capitalism and being manipulated by the rich and for the rich and exposed the public's capacity for putting up with such gross negligence and incompetence that they'll die without objection. Indeed we do live a life that requires a new way of living.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 3, 2020 at 2:26:37 PM

