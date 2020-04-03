Deriliction of Duty

The official reason for Crozier's relief of duty of one ship is a loss of trust and confidence. Shouldn't our wartime president who is in charge of an entire country be held accountable for his nations loss of trust and confidence and be relieved of his duty because his failure to address Covid-19 which he knew about in January has resulted in the US having the highest number of Covid-19 positives and has already cost over 5,000 ameican lives and counting. WTF - where's the outrage - what kind of country is it when we hold a Capt accountable for protecting those in his command and give an unfit commander-in-chief a pass for dereliction of duty. WTF!!! What a disgraceful f*cking country we've become - FUBAR.

We continue to live a way of life that requires a new way of living.

