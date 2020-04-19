 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Covid-19 Daily Briefings

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: Koyaanisqatsi
Author 4833
Message John Pagoda

Coronavirus Press Conference
Coronavirus Press Conference
(Image by The White House)   Details   DMCA

When mainstream media covers Trumps daily press briefings on Covid-19 this is what's really happening.

"If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State." Joseph Goebbels - Nazi Minister of Propaganda

The truth is Trump did nothing to prepare the nation for the coming virus which he knew about since November 2019 the earliest, January 2020 the latest. The truth is for 6 to 8 weeks Trump called it a hoax that we had under control. The truth is over 37,000 people died from what he called "a hoax". The truth is you still can't get a test if you want one. The truth is our response to the virus revealed our country is FUBAR.

The truth is we live in a country with a government that puts profits before people and planet. The truth is the world's leading democracy looks more like the fascism of 1930s Nazi Germany when the 4th Reich follows the 3rd Reich playbook on "the big lie". The truth is our system of government demands to be overthrown before that fascism which is the final stage of capitalism comes to America.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Pagoda Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am a fellow traveler passing through this existence trying to stay sane in an insane society while stopping to smell the roses and the garbage as well. I've been a political activist since 1968 when my active duty military experience (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Koyaanisqatsi"

Deriliction of Duty (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/03/2020
View All 2 Articles in "Koyaanisqatsi"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Dear Leader is Above the Law

The Myth of Our Democracy Exposed

A Black History Month Message

Making Fascism great Again

Deriliction of Duty

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 