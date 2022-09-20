 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/20/22

Demonstrations, chaos and signs of a new revolution in Iran

By   1 comment
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Mahsa Imani
Mahsa Imani
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

This is the picture of a lady whose murder has caused huge antigovernment demonstrations in Iran. the movement is gaining momentum. There is no reason to believe that government is capable of controlling it anywhere.

The story started late last week. This beautiful 22 years old girl was stopped by a bunch of criminals in uniform called the "morality police". These murdering animals were originally formed when Ayatollah Khomeini was in power. Although the SOB had promised that he is not going to bother women to be legally obligated to wear these clothes. unfortunately, in less than one year it became a serious crime for a woman above 13 years of age, to wear usual female clothes. In Iran it has been a very strict law to dress up like women of 2000 years ago. They are supposed to dress up in the medieval type of attire covering their head to toe in a way that you cannot see anything except their face. If even a woman's hair or toes are visible, they are arrested and sentenced to two years of solitary confinement.

In the beginning it looked like a joke, but it was not, a group of psychopaths called the "Morality patrol" continuously driving all cities in Iran, while looking for a woman who is not complying with The Islamic dress code. If someone is not covering their entire body or if their attire is tight or if you can see their face with makeup. They have to go through a long ordeal of being chastised, tormented and arrested for up to two years of imprisonment, in revolutionary courts without any lawyers or any other common jurisprudence.

In this case, this pretty lady who is only guilty of being attractive was stopped dragged into a Police minivan and was taken to a police station, in about two hours she was transported to a hospital and was diagnosed as brain dead upon arrival.

(Article changed on Sep 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Sep 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 80 articles, 156 quicklinks, 831 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It has been a long time that we have been waiting for a real uprising and a real change in the government. Our fortune has not been nice. Every time that we think a serious change is in the works, our people's movements has been destroyed with thousands of people dead and injured.

However, this time it looks different. People are fed up with the entire system. The government murderers are fighting hard trying to suppress the uprising, but it looks like victory is in the air.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 at 8:51:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend