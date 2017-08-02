Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
    Get Permissions OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats Complicit in Advancing Christopher Wray Confirmation as FBI Director

By       Message Gaius Publius     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/2/17

Author 505486
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Smirking Chimp

Constituents giving Hero of the Resistance Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse a piece of their minds after his vote to confirm pro-torture Mike Pompeo as CIA director

It seems "our" Democrats never learn.

During the earlier rounds of confirmation on Trump cabinet nominees, a group of early votes to confirm some of the worst and least qualified included far too many Democrats saying Yes.

One of the worst votes was the confirmation of torture advocate Mike Pompeo as CIA director 66-32-2, with such Heroes of the Resistance as these...

  • Diane Feinstein
  • Maggie Hassan
  • Tim Kaine (Clinton's VP nominee)
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Brian Schatz
  • Chuck Schumer
  • Jean Shaheen
  • Sheldon Whitehouse
  • Angus King

...voting to install him. (See "Mike Pompeo, Torture, and the Future of the Democratic Party" for more.)

For their trouble, Democratic senators like Sheldon Whitehouse were subject to their own angry town halls. (See "Democrat-Supported CIA Chief Hires a Torturer of Muslims as Deputy" for more.)

Now our Heroes of the Resistance (including Sens. Whitehouse and Franken; see below) are at it again, this time on the recent vote to confirm Trump nominee Christopher Wray to replace James Comey as FBI Director.

From Huffington Post and Reuters:

Senate Panel Unanimously Approves Chris Wray's Nomination As FBI Director

All 20 members of the committee voted to advance the nomination.

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director following the dismissal of the agency's former chief, James Comey, by President Donald Trump.

All 20 members of the committee voted to approve Wray, a white-collar crime lawyer and former assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush, sending his nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Trump nominated Wray last month after firing Comey during an FBI investigation into whether Trump campaign associates colluded with the Russians to help him with the 2016 presidential election.

Needless to say, Trump would not have chosen Wray in the first place if Wray were going to operate in the recent James Comey mode, meaning independent of White House direction.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

A writer who contributes to a number of publications, including digby's Hullabaloo, Down With Tyranny, Naked Capitalism, Truthout and Alternet.

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carl Bernstein: The White House Is Terrified the Clinton Campaign "Is In Freefall"

You Broke It, You Bought It": A Sanders Activist Challenges Clinton Supporters

Could Endorsing Clinton Hurt Down-Ticket Democrats? Polling Says Yes.

Who Leaked the Podesta and DNC Emails? A Look at the Other Side

What's the Cost to the American People of Keeping Senators Like Patty Murray in Office?

New Evidence that Syrian Gas Story Was Fabricated

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 