Ahed Tamimi wants the world to know what's happening in Palestine

RT @palestinalibre: #AhedTamimi wants the world to know what's happening in Palestine 🇵🇸 VIDEO https://t.co/8fCYRVwjji https://t.co/kdvNL… at https://t.co/8fCYRVwjji — Yolanda Rodriguez🔻 (@yoli595959) August 4, 2018

Upon Ahed Tamimi's release after eight months in an Israeli military prison for slapping a soldier, she shares some of her experiences in this video by Guardian News. She noted that she completed her school studies and even took a course in international law while incarcerated, saying she wants to become a lawyer in order to "restore my country's rights."

Her treatment, which included public cries for her to be shot and killed, seemed wildly out of proportion compared to her "crime" which, after all, involved slapping a soldier who was on her property, uninvited and unwanted. It placed a spotlight on how child prisoners are treated by the Israeli military, and punctuated the fact that over 300 Palestinian children are currently behind Israeli bars. The international community paid attention and Ahed says she was proud to "bring Palestine's voice to the entire world."

Ahed poignantly shared her joy in being able to see the sky, the moon and stars, and to walk in the street, without handcuffs.