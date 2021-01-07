 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Democracy Counts in Georgia; D.C. in Chaos

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Live: Congress Resumes Electoral Vote Count After Rioters Cleared From Capitol | NBC News Watch live coverage as Congress reconvenes after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing the House and Senate to halt its count of Electoral College votes for ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Details   DMCA

Two Democrats who back new federal legislation to protect voting rights and civil rights won their Jan. 5 runoff races in Georgia.

The twin victories put Democrats in control of the legislative agenda when Joe Biden becomes president Jan. 20.

Republican Senators lost to an African-American preacher who gives sermons in the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once stood, and a 33-year-old Jewish man who worked for civil rights icon John Lewis.

The vote was close in both races. As of Wednesday evening, The Washington Post reported that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler by 73,000 votes, out of more than 4.4 million votes cast; Jon Ossoff ousted Sen. David Purdue by about 35,000 votes.

Clearly, every vote counted, and needed to be counted accurately in our democratic form of government.

But an exit poll released by NBC News showed that voters in the Jan. 5 runoff races had less confidence in the accuracy of the vote count than people who voted in the November General Election.

NBC News Exit Poll: Black, liberal voters boost Warnock to projected Senate win in Georgia

The decline in confidence occurred after President Trump, who lost in November, kept charging that the election was "rigged" and "stolen" from him.

Ironically, bipartisan reports from the Senate Intelligence Committee charged that Russia attacked our democracy during the 2016 election by helping Trump and hurting his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Hours after both Peach State Democrats upset their GOP opponents, attention shifted to Washington, D.C. Both houses of Congress were meeting to confirm Biden's win. But numerous members of the House, joined by 13 Republican Senators, including a just-defeated Georgia Senator, started challenging the Electoral College votes in states that gave Biden his victory.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Some Numbers Off for Biden, Sanders in Broward County, Florida Election Auditors Say

Chad Won't Leave Votes Hanging in Broward County Florida

Gangstagrass Band Joined #ElectionProtection Forum on Sept. 8

Trump Speaks from Underground Bunker

Election Watchdogs Prepare for 2020 Battleground State Contests

Parkland School Shooting, Coronavirus Pandemic Bookend Hixon's First Run for Office

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 