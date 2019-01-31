Deep in the Doomosphere: Spelunking with Sam

- Advertisement -

I've been meaning to post this for some time now, but even as time for Homo stupidians gets shorter, there is more and more to talk about. Watch, ponder, and reflect, is about the best I think we can truly do. Bear witness, may be another way others have long said it. And hopefully, do what we like with ones we love, or at least like a little bit, and do what we can to relieve the suffering of other sentient beings on our one and only pale blue dot. As I've noted many times before, starting with our own children, who are here through no fault of their own (btw, if you haven't had a vasectomy or had your tubes tied, what are you waiting for?)

Sam Mitchell is one of my genuine heroes, for his keen, insightful, heartfelt feelings, so well expressed, about the greatest human event that has ever happened, and is now happening before our eyes, real time, living color, if you happen to watch tv or various internet stations that haven't yet been "disappeared." It is also known near term human extinction.

Sam's quiet voice (well, usually) speaks above all others, near as I can tell. (I don't repeat rumors, so listen up: I only say them once! I do realize that many climatologists, biologists, humanists, thinking humans, etc. have interpersonal conflicts. Which saddens me greatly and may well be our best and most realistic epitaph, "They Couldn't Get Along." So forgive me if I don't "take sides," though the same epitaph fits me as well as anyone else. Allah knows I have been more than enough of these "conflicts" in my own seven decades hanging out here, and I can't even deal with those, let alone others.)

Sam does two channels, that I suggest you subscribe to at least long enough to make a thoughtful decision about them. Collapse Chronicles is Sam's more professional persona, Humptydumptytribe is the other, where he let's deeper thoughts fly more freely. I can relate to both, 100%, though I confess I don't have time to listen to more than about half of them. Sam puts in about five hours a day on his own time and dime (which I encourage you to toss him a few of), realizing this IS the most important event you or I will ever see and experience, as you already realize if you've gotten this far.

Sam spent seven years in journalism, left that and got real estate licenses in three states, pulling down double what I got as a teacher with a Master's Degree and 25 years teaching, years ago), to do what he does for fellow humans. In other words, imvso, Sam is as real a deal as you're likely to find in the U.S. and most of the world I imagine.

Rather than do an article for each video, I'm posting a sampling of a few, one or two may already be posted on OEN, the first one here is the one I remember. I leave it at that, and remind any reader that we are in this together, as we watch our imaginary protagonist here, just as he watches his "imaginary friends on YouTube," and even talks to them!

