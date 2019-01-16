 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

We Are In Unprecedented Territory, On the Threshold of Complete Extinction

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/16/19

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)
- Advertisement -

Note: I can't get the video to load via Common Search, but the author encourages sharing of his work.

I read a review on Oped some time back on a book by Carolyn Baker, Collapsing Consciously. I was impressed enough to get a Kindle version, which I read I think a third of. It was some time back, so I forget precisely why I stopped reading it, though mainly I just had other books I wanted to read more at the time.

Earlier this year, Sam Mitchell of Collapse Chronicles did his first interview of 2019, for about an hour with this brilliant lady from Boulder, Colorado. I was duly impressed, in fact I can confidently say it changed my life in a positive and healthy way, in terms of perspective and what to focus on in whatever time remains.

- Advertisement -

I've been going through severe depression for about two years now over our impending extinction and the collapse before our eyes of what we have traditionally called "civilization." Saw two psychologists, one psychiatrist, all decent at what they do and decent people. However, it was clear that I would have them severely depressed them, if not made them suicidal, had I further elaborated on the issues "bugging me." Also, did my share of self-medication, which only makes the problem worse in short order, as I imagine a few readers here well know.

What Carolyn had to say in response to Sam's incisive questioning was precisely what I needed to hear, which is why I'm posting this link to the podcast. Carolyn's site is carolynbaker.net, that I will shortly be spending more time on and encourage you to as well.

I won't give away what Carolyn has to say, except to briefly state it is about developing ourselves as humans, as present conditions are so clearly "calling us to do." As always, not everything is for everyone, and I just happened to be at the right place mentally to absorb this like a sponge. I watched it 2.5 times, the 0.5 because I fell asleep (!), as I often do listening to podcasts or the narrative of interesting videos, of which there are umpteen numbers on YouTube. Which btw, I find leads to a better sleep than Zolpidem.

- Advertisement -

Note: Sam does another channel that I've posted a few links to in the recent past, with a different persona and perspective. I can well relate to both channels, that you'll find more about with some simple searching for Collapse Chronicles. I know that most or all of us are tapped for money, but if after watching a few of Sam's videos you're as pleased with them as I am, I encourage a monthly donation of whatever you can, same as I strongly encourage for Oped.

(Article changed on January 16, 2019 at 23:37)

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 70 articles, 3097 comments, 2 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

So ... let me get this straight. Extinction bad. Climate change bad. Survival of the human race good.

I'm not sure about that last one. Like one comment I saw years ago suggested: 'Human beings are a sexually transmitted disease.'

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 3:25:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 