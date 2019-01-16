We Are In Unprecedented Territory, On the Threshold of Complete Extinction

- Advertisement -

Note: I can't get the video to load via Common Search, but the author encourages sharing of his work.

I read a review on Oped some time back on a book by Carolyn Baker, Collapsing Consciously. I was impressed enough to get a Kindle version, which I read I think a third of. It was some time back, so I forget precisely why I stopped reading it, though mainly I just had other books I wanted to read more at the time.

Earlier this year, Sam Mitchell of Collapse Chronicles did his first interview of 2019, for about an hour with this brilliant lady from Boulder, Colorado. I was duly impressed, in fact I can confidently say it changed my life in a positive and healthy way, in terms of perspective and what to focus on in whatever time remains.

I've been going through severe depression for about two years now over our impending extinction and the collapse before our eyes of what we have traditionally called "civilization." Saw two psychologists, one psychiatrist, all decent at what they do and decent people. However, it was clear that I would have them severely depressed them, if not made them suicidal, had I further elaborated on the issues "bugging me." Also, did my share of self-medication, which only makes the problem worse in short order, as I imagine a few readers here well know.

What Carolyn had to say in response to Sam's incisive questioning was precisely what I needed to hear, which is why I'm posting this link to the podcast. Carolyn's site is carolynbaker.net, that I will shortly be spending more time on and encourage you to as well.

I won't give away what Carolyn has to say, except to briefly state it is about developing ourselves as humans, as present conditions are so clearly "calling us to do." As always, not everything is for everyone, and I just happened to be at the right place mentally to absorb this like a sponge. I watched it 2.5 times, the 0.5 because I fell asleep (!), as I often do listening to podcasts or the narrative of interesting videos, of which there are umpteen numbers on YouTube. Which btw, I find leads to a better sleep than Zolpidem.

Note: Sam does another channel that I've posted a few links to in the recent past, with a different persona and perspective. I can well relate to both channels, that you'll find more about with some simple searching for Collapse Chronicles. I know that most or all of us are tapped for money, but if after watching a few of Sam's videos you're as pleased with them as I am, I encourage a monthly donation of whatever you can, same as I strongly encourage for Oped.

