Dedicated to Donovan

I started writing this poem
It began with a clear thought
Like water
Then a word came floating
Like a bird to a branch and sang
Then there was someone calling
So I thought I would go out and see
Who was calling Wanita!
But I did not honor that thought
I stayed in the same place
And made a sound with my shoe
By rubbing my sole against the floor
I rested my head on the heel of my palm
And looked out the window beyond the garden
I saw a little mountain in the distance
Which disappeared and I thought
All we have in the garden now is delicata
But how good they are so sweet
So I asked the snail to lock the gate
The snail said, When have I not locked the gate?