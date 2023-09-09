Dedicated to Donovan

I started writing this poem

It began with a clear thought

Like water

Then a word came floating





Like a bird to a branch and sang

Then there was someone calling

So I thought I would go out and see

Who was calling Wanita!





But I did not honor that thought

I stayed in the same place

And made a sound with my shoe

By rubbing my sole against the floor





I rested my head on the heel of my palm

And looked out the window beyond the garden

I saw a little mountain in the distance

Which disappeared and I thought





All we have in the garden now is delicata

But how good they are so sweet

So I asked the snail to lock the gate

The snail said, When have I not locked the gate?