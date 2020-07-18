Jia = Family

Your isolation, not inborn, was taught

To you. You had to learn to feel apart.

Contracted and alone within your heart,

Connection is the soul of all you've sought.

In search of one who's worthy of your love,

You've known great blessing, calling her your wife.

And then this child, whom you love more than life

Has taught you lessons you never dreamed of.

That love is not a thing one can deserve

That will-to-power yields to will-to-serve.

Your family is a microcosm where

You need not pose or try to prove you care.

All roles are tried here, dreams and visions nursed

And to the end, your family will come first.

JJM = #37 in the I Ching Sonnet Project