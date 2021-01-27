Dear President Biden (from a progressive)

This is an open letter to Biden, etc. My objective is to remind progressives we're going to have to push Biden to do what needs to be done. Do not think that now that Trump is gone, everything is fixed. The task before us has just begun.



Dear President Biden, Vice President Harris, DNC, DCCC:



Congratulations on your winning both houses and your offices, though with an embarrassingly narrow margin, considering how destructive Trump and his often violent minions have been to our country and democracy. This narrow margin is a result of the Democratic Party - YOU - abandoning the working class. Your rich donors, who paid you to abandon us, cannot fix this with their money. You cannot fix this with window-dressing as Obama and both Clintons tried to do and thus lost the support of progressives. You need to implement substantive systemic changes that help Main Street, not Wall Street. Without the progressive vote for you in this past election, Trump would have been re-elected and you would likely have lost both houses of Congress.



The Trump revolution in 2016 is in large part a consequence of YOU and your betrayal and attempt to evade responsibility. The Democratic Party will suffer a fate in 2022 similar to the 'shellacking' (Obama's term) he got in 2010 if you betray progressives again, as most of your cabinet nominations seem to indicate that you will. Yes, we have no other party, but progressives can stay home or vote third party, which is a big part of why Hillary lost in 2016. Do not doubt that this will happen again in 2022 and 2024.



