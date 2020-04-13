Navigating the COVID-19 Information Divide



Ambulances

[...with a lot of help from Dr Sidney Kahn because I'm not a doctor nor do I pretend to be one on-line :-) ]



I (and probably you if you haven't been self-quarantining under a rock) have been reading a huge amount of information about the Coronavirus. Most of the bits and pieces are all out there to form an accurate picture, but I still felt like I was lacking a few pieces of information to cross the divide between the mainstream and the non-mainstream theories to get an accurate picture. While I don't subscribe to the non-mainstream theories, I do not completely reject them as having no value, in fact, some of them someday could be proven true. But they should be studied because they often pose questions not covered by the mainstream, thus this article, and who knows, maybe on occasion the mainstream is wrong. It has happened before.



On the one hand, we have the mainstream media that has been covering the pandemic with wall to wall coverage. (The zombies are attacking! The sky is falling! Video at 11!). But thanks to Reagan's elimination of the Fairness Doctrine and the fact that mainstream news outlets have to generate a profit meaning they have to grab eyeballs, and the fact that fear sells, much of mainstream news has degenerated into low informational fear-mongering.





