"Less Is More" book review

A 'must read' book if you care about the future of the planet

For more than a decade, I've had an ominous feeling about our future and my feeling has gotten worse over the years. Our society has bought into the myth that the economy of human society must constantly grow to be successful. But forever growth on a finite planet at some point is societal suicide. A planet has finite boundaries and we are now staring in the face of many of them - pollution, resource exhaustion, etc. We are in a dark cave with no way out and most people are oblivious, content with distractions like meaningless TV programming and consumerism.



I recently read a book that if you care about the future you MUST READ. "Less is More" by Jason Hickel. I've never said that about a book before, but I don't think that's an overstatement in this case.



