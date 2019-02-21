Daniel Geery interview with Dr. Guy McPherson

- Advertisement -

This is actually my third interview, or more correctly a discussion, with conservation biologist Guy McPherson. The first one can be heard click here The second one went well but for the fact that only the first five minutes or so were actually recorded, due to technical difficulties--or conceivably outside interference. Yes, I am paranoid and they are out to get me! Not to mention Dr. McPherson and countless others, but who truly knows?

This evolved into a longer audio than I intended. I was aiming for an hour, but it turned out to be 2 hrs. and 20 minutes, which astounded me because I thought we'd been talking for just a little over an hour. I don't anticipate many readers will listen to the whole thing, though I found it utterly fascinating, albeit depressing, given that the broad strokes of what is happening to our planet before our eyes are laid out clearly and backed by evidence.

Guy is easy to talk to, has a great sense of humor, and, as he notes, is a generalist more than a specialist, hence he connects dots that many climatologists don't seem to connect, given the specialization in their own silos.

Once one comes to grasp that we are well into global hospice mode, with a terminal situation and infinitesimal chance of "going back," the evidence requires a serious reorientation of what truly matters in one's life. There is little more I can say, except that if you can't find time to listen to the whole discussion, I suggest at least "bouncing through" in fifteen minutes or so.

I don't think there is much more to say, except "Thank you!" to Pauline Schneider, Guy's partner, who did the recording and original posting.