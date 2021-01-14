 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/14/21

Dana the chess player

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 516191
Message Zintis Znotiņš
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

chess
chess
(Image by Pixabay: Pexels)   Details   DMCA

Chess is an intelligent and attractive board game - this is an opinion shared by almost everyone, perhaps except for those who spend their days in front of their video game consoles or computers. But this article will not focus on the game of chess itself, but instead on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) which has appointed the well-known politician Dana Reizniece-Ozola as its managing director. The same politician who forged her career as part of the political party ZZS and the wife of Andris Ozols (former director of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia).

You might think: "It's great news that someone from our small nation will occupy such an important post in an international organization!" Unfortunately, I will have to disappoint you - it seems that the FIDE's beneficial owner, Russia, is simply expressing gratitude for Dana's and ZZS's close relationship with former deputy prime minister of Russia and current president of the FIDE Arkady Dvorkovich.

When Dvorkovich was the deputy prime minister, he was close to the ruling elite and was able to significantly affect Russia's domestic policies, but since 2018 he has been tasked with leading one of Russia's instruments of soft power.

Prior to Dvorkovich, the post of the president of the FIDE was occupied by Russian oligarch Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who in 2018 was suspended from the post for six months. The Ethics Commission of the FIDE deemed that Ilyumzhinov had violated the FIDE's code of ethics, but it wasn't specified what exactly he did because this information is confidential. It was later revealed that the US had imposed sanctions against him for supporting the bloody regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, which was most likely done by direct orders from the Kremlin.

In order to get Dvorkovich in the post of president of the FIDE, the Kremlin engaged not only its entire diplomatic corps, but also state companies with wide connections outside Russia.

Regardless, all this further illuminates the true role of ZZS and its patron Aivars Lembergs in the political kitchen of Latvia.

In August 2016, when commenting on the informal meeting with then deputy prime minister Dvorkovich, member of the board of ZZS and Minister of Agriculture Jānis Dūklavs noted the necessity to maintain good economic relations with neighboring Russia.

Back then, three members of ZZS - Minister of Finance Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis and Minister of Agriculture Jānis Dūklavs - held an informal meeting with Dvorkovich at a restaurant located near the fish processing plant Karavela. However, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed that only Dūklavs intends to meet the Russian deputy prime minister.

Has Dana the chess player, being aware of the future prospects of ZZS, made an elegant move with her knight, or has her bishop landed in the swamp, from which it will be impossible for her to get out with a clear conscience - only time will tell. Some experts are already expressing the opinion that such a career leap should be no surprise to anyone.

We also shouldn't be surprised about Dana Reizniece-Ozola's close personal relationship with Russia and her affinity for the Kremlin regime. Although she has never publicly expressed such sentiments, we all remember how each year she along with communist youngsters from the party Saskaņa loved visiting Moscow to participate in the Parliamentary Games organized by the Russian State Duma and play chess with the same smiling politicians who just recently annexed Crimea and began a bloody war in Donbass"

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Zintis Znotiņš Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

On a daily basis I am working as freelance independent investigative journalist. I am happy to be the Latvian patriot, born in Riga. I Have studied politics and journalism at the Latvian University. Currently, on a voluntary basis, I am helping (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Lukashenko a liar, a fool - or both?

Lukashenko's days are numbered, and so could be Putin's

China Is Slowly But Surely Taking Over The World

What did Finland do to deserve Russian propaganda attacks?

In an unexpected interview Putin suggests Russian military units could enter Belarus at any moment

By not letting go of power, Lukashenko has brought Belarus to the brink of collapse

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 