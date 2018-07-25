Daily Inspiration — Kundalini Yoga

This is not the slow stretch with focused awareness. It doesn't require great strength or flexibility or balance. What it does ask of you is a commitment to keep going when you feel like stopping. Kundalini yoga combines vigorous, repetitive motions with fast breathing from the belly. I find it invigorating, a great mood elevator, a stimulus to creativity and a liberator of parts of me I didn't know were there.Here's a book of Kundalini exercises. If you have favorite practices or a favorite video or book, please let me know.