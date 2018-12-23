Daily Inspiration — Song of the Solstice

- Advertisement -

The dark serves as reminder of the light,

Allow its penetration in my breast;

The frozen sky awakens in my sight

A quickened pulse, a sympathetic zest.

My self in youth, too mortified to live,

Reminds me to be grateful for my age;

Experience that's passed through memory's seive

Lends counsel toward the conduct of the sage.

The falling snow, hermetic silent fort--

Ambitions, long forsaken, now are drained

Of pressing urgency and self-import;

Their residue is what can be sustained.

I'll struggle yet awhile ere I release

My will to unsought wisdom, and know peace.

- Advertisement -

-- JJM



(Image by JEF blog) Permission Details DMCA

