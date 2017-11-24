Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Angels come in many forms

At a subway station [in New York City] a despondent young woman climbed over a railing and crawled over open girders that were 25 feet above the ground and over 5 feet apart. And began sobbing. According to a witness, Michal Klein, "The only thing I overheard was the young girl saying nobody cares about her." Then a young man on the first level saw her, and ran up to the second floor. He climbed and crawled over the beams to where she was sitting. He began talking to her quietly. Then he put his arm around her. After a minute, she put her head on his shoulder. They were up there for almost ten minutes before the fire department arrived. They both crawled back over the ledge " holding hands the entire time. She was then taken away by ambulance to the hospital. And this young man picked up his backpack, got on a subway, and left. "It was just like a random person who went over to keep her calm," [said Klein]. "He actually cared enough, whoever he was, to help her. A lot of people seemed to be like, 'Oh, it's New York,' and kept walking. I don't think I would've climbed over to do that." Another witness noted that most people didn't even break stride as they quickly glanced up. Said another, "Angels come in many forms."

--Daily Kos

good-samaritanbyaimemorotlebon
Good Samaritan by Aime Morot Le Bon
(Image by Aime Morot Le Bon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

Janet Supriano

I have seen the angels, and them are us. (true)

Submitted on Friday, Nov 24, 2017 at 3:35:18 PM

