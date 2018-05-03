- Advertisement -

Reason alone cannot offer us safe passage across the most challenging waters that we are called upon to navigate. We need faith, and cannot allow our faith to be hijacked by the religious or political institutions that will only degrade it.

Faith is not an unthinking assent to unmeaning verbiage about confessedly insoluble difficulties; rather it is the prescience that forecasts the future beyond what is rigorously justified by the data as yet given. Faith is the pillar of flame that points out the path of the soul beyond the limits of unaided sight.

-- F.C.S. Schiller, from Riddles of the Sphinx