In my old-fashioned opinion, much of the art of the 20th Century was about meaninglessness of life and the arbitrariness of the world we live in. This frame of mind touched literature, painting, music, sculpture, dance, and theater. Sanctioned responses included despair, depression, rebellion, hedonism, (at best) a detached, wry snicker, (at worst) violence. It is the art of cynicism.

Where is the art that celebrates the hearts of beautiful people, and the splendor of the planet we live on?

Where? I'm glad you asked. You have to look no further than Yann Arthus-Bertrand for art that makes you glad to be alive, proud to be human, makes you want to reach out and hear the stories of 7 billion heroic human souls, inspires you to rise up and protect our living Gaia.

Arthus-Bertrand's most inspiring work is shared freely on the internet.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand is 72 years old today.