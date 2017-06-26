

Donald Trump ... and family

"Daddy, to be honest, is an idiot. A lying SOB, too. A nasty drunk. As long as you praise

him, he's all smiles and charm. Disagree with him and he's a bully, or worse. He likes to act like a big shot -- 'I'm the smartest guy at the, no one knows as much as me; I really showed them. Yes, he's somehow always late paying the bills, if he pays them at all, and he seems to owe a lot of people money. He's not around much lately -- busy I guess -- but when he is he's always telling us about how great it's gonna be when we: a) get a bigger house; b) buy a new car; c) go on vacation; d) move away from this lousy neighborhood.

"We're still waiting, but we know he'll figure it out eventually because he's Daddy and he said so. We love him."

Welcome to another day in the life of a typical American family locked in the grip of massive dysfunction

bordering on delusion. Actually, maybe they've already gone across the border.

Of course I'm talking about Trump. You know I'm talking about Trump. The only ones who don't know I'm talking about Trump are members of the aforementioned family. The delusionals. They stuck with him before and they're sticking with him now. He's family. They're stuck with each other. Hey, nobody's perfect. "We gotta stick together or they're gonna take away our jobs. Then our schools. Then our church. Then our kids. Then our guns. Then what'll we do?"

"Don't worry. Daddy will know."

(But remember? Daddy's an idiot.)

