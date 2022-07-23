 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Enviro Eco Nature    H3'ed 7/23/22

Critical Race Theory: How Much Should You Tell 13-Year-Olds about U.S. Crimes -- & Ukraine?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (55 fans)

Economic Hitmen Cartoon [HD] Cartoon animation with John Perkins, author of 'Confessions Of An Economic Hitman', explaining how corporations destroy nation ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Theil Eloy)   Details   DMCA
r />

Last Thursday, my granddaughter, Eva, left her home in Westport CT - one of our country's most affluent towns - for a service project in impoverished Panama. The latter has recently returned to the news because of protests and demonstrations there against austerity policies that Panamanians see as enforced by the United States.

For me, Eva's project has raised questions connected with the current national debate about Critical Race Theory (CRT). It made me wonder about how much raw history to share with a 13-year-old and about straight talk with her about U.S. crimes committed in places like Panama compared with Russia's in Ukraine.

Straight talk, I decided is good.

Let me elaborate by (1) describing Eva's project, (2) sharing the letter I wrote to her about Panama, and (3) more briefly connecting Panama with the war in Ukraine.

Panama & CRT

Eva's project is called "Amigos," and bills itself as following:

"Discover AMIGOS is a two-week group volunteer experience for ages 13 and 14. Travel to Panama with a group of students to learn about environmental issues like conservation preserving endangered wildlife! From exploring beaches for turtle eggs to hiking through nature reserves, you'll earn 30 service hours. See how local youth are getting involved with issues they care about. Enjoy Panama's unspoiled Pacific beaches and immerse yourself in the tropical forests of the Azuero Peninsula."

In other words, despite Panama's current problems, the trip promises to be completely (or at best rather) ahistorical and almost certainly apolitical.

And why not? After all, why spoil kids' beach vacation saving turtles?

And besides, opponents of Critical Race Theory would say that early teenagers like Eva are too young to face the "alleged" harsh realities of U.S. history. They should learn the patriotic "official story" first.

I disagree.

So, despite anticipated objections of CRT opponents, I've decided to share as much as I know about Panama and its implications for "Americans."

That's because I care too much about my granddaughter to let her be satisfied with depoliticized ahistoricity. After all, Eva's already very curious about politics and history. She's read Howard Zinn's A People's History of the United States and Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz's An Indigenous People's History of the United States. She also watches Amy Goodman's "Democracy Now" every day. And we discuss all of that on long walks together (as shown here in some verses I wrote for Eva on her 13th birthday). With all that in mind, I've thrown caution to the wind and have written Eva the following letter describing Panama's importance and exploitation by the United States.

What the United States has done there represents but the smallest microcosm of its homicidal policies throughout its backyard and more generally in Global South countries since long before the Second Intercapitalist War (1939-'45). As we'll see, its crimes there causing millions of deaths reduce Russia's policies in Ukraine to very small potatoes.

I believe that Eva's not too young to face any of that. So, here's what I wrote.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 55 fans, 387 articles, 1602 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
What a privilege I have to converse with this bright, interested, loving, and devoted student. I have the highest hopes for her.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 23, 2022 at 1:23:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend