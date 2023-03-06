 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Craziness

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

AK-47
AK-47
(Image by neepster from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution has been twisted and contorted beyond recognition with weird interpretations that have changed it from supporting well-regulated militias to somehow supporting the right to use guns to kill others. There may or may not be consequences for those killings, but we seem to have been given the right to kill under this interpretation.

I won't spend time on the profit motive of the gun lobby; capitalism trumps all.

The result is that the US has the most guns per capita in the world, the largest prison population in the world, the highest percentage of gun deaths, and now gun deaths are the leading cause of children's' deaths. We live in a world of gun violence and death, and our solution seems to start with more guns.

We think that screening for crazies will solve the problem, but it doesn't, and besides we all get a little crazy sometimes under stress or frustration.

"Guns don't kill people, people kill people." Yes, but it is much more difficult if there is not a gun readily available. If all we had to do to get rid of someone who frustrated us is to push a button, how many people would die. A trigger is not much different.

If guns are a symbol of citizenship, then let's give every child a gun at birth and another one for each birthday. Let's give every new citizen a gun as a symbol of their citizenship.

We seem to think that there is some right to use deadly force when someone disturbs our equilibrium and only we, should be able to decide when that is.

This is absolute craziness! We are certainly capable as reasonable human beings of finding a better solution than to let this mass slaughter go on.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 70 articles, 122 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Time to get serious about gun violence in this nation.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 6, 2023 at 9:19:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend