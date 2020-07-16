 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/16/20

Covid-19: Phase 1 of the "Permanent Crisis"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 517147
Message mike whitney

Reprinted from www.unz.com

Publisher's note: This article absolutely does not represent our viewpoints. I see this as a great example of Libertarian fear and hysteria porn, and a collage of right wing conspiracy theory talking points. It demonstrates how Libertarians are exploiting the pandemic crisis to advance their anti-government and anti-regulation beliefs. It is also shocking to see the cavalier way that deaths of people over 65 are treated as not worth consideration. Rob Kall

Let's assume that the events of the last five months are neither random nor unexpected. Let's say they're part of an ingenious plan to transform American democracy into a lockdown police state controlled by criminal elites and their puppet governors. And let's say the media's role is to fan the flames of mass hysteria by sensationalizing every gory detail, every ominous prediction and every slightest uptick in the death toll in order to exert greater control over the population. And let's say the media used their power to craft a message of terror they'd repeat over and over again until finally, there was just one frightening storyline ringing-out from every soapbox and bullhorn, one group of governors from the same political party implementing the same destructive policies, and one small group of infectious disease experts -all incestuously related- issuing edicts in the form of "professional advice."

Could such a thing happen in America?

What's most astonishing about the Covid-19 operation is the manner in which the elected government was circumvented by public health experts (connected to a power-mad billionaire activist.) That was a stroke of genius. Most people regard the US as a fairly stable democracy and yet, the first sign of infection triggered the rapid transfer of power from the president to unelected "professionals" whose conflicts of interest are too vast to list. Equally fascinating is the fact that the lockdowns were not the brainchild of Donald Trump but the mainly Democrat governors who shrugged-off any Constitutional limits to their power and arbitrarily ordered people to stay in their homes, wear masks and avoid close physical contact with other humans. All of this was done in the name of "science" and condoned under "emergency powers" despite the fact that mass quarantines of healthy people have no historical precedent or scientific basis. No matter, this was never about science or logic anyway, and it certainly wasn't about saving lives. It was always about power, pure, unalloyed political power. The power to push the economy into freefall destroying millions of jobs and businesses. The power to bail out Wall Street while diverting attention to a fairly-mild infection that kills roughly 1 in every 500 people. The power to create a permanent underclass willing to work for table scraps or less. And the power to fundamentally restructure human relations so that normal intimacies like handshakes, hugs or social gatherings are entirely banned. This, of course, was the most ambitious part of the project, the basic changes to human interaction that date back thousands of years, and which are now seen as an obstacle to a new order in which the individual must be isolated, desensitized and kept in a constant state of fear to be more easily controlled and manipulated.

On top of that, all of this is taking place in plain sight where anyone with even minimal critical thinking skills should be able to see what is happening, but very few do. Why is that?

Fear. Fear has gripped the population and is preventing typically intelligent, perceptive people from seeing something that's right beneath their noses. Check out this clip from an article titled "When Will the Madness End?":

"What's happening now is a spread of this serious medical condition to the whole population" The public is adopting a personality disorder " paranoid delusions, and irrational fear. " It can happen with anything but here we see a primal fear of disease turning into mass panic".

". Once fear reaches a certain threshold, normalcy, rationality, morality, and decency fade and are replaced by shocking stupidity and cruelty."..We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first. .."

"This is made far worse by politics, which has only fed the beast of fear. This is the most politicized disease in history, and doing so has done nothing to help manage it and much to make it all vastly worse." ("When Will the Madness End?", AIER)

We're not saying that Covid doesn't kill people, and we're not suggesting that Covid is a bioweapon released on the public for nefarious purposes. (although that's certainly a possibility.) What we're saying is that scheming elites and their allies in the media and politics see every crisis as an opportunity to advance their own authoritarian agenda. In fact, the restructuring of basic democratic institutions can only take place within the confines of a major crisis. That's why the CIA, the giant corporations, the WHO and the Gates Posse gathered for meetings that anticipated an event just like the Covid outbreak. They needed a crisis of that magnitude to achieve their ultimate objective; total control. That's what they mean when they say there will be "no return to normal", they mean they're replacing representative government with a new totalitarian model in which the levers of state power will be controlled by them. So while the virus outbreak might be coincidental, the management of the crisis certainly is not. This is from an article by Gary Barnett:

"We are in the midst of an attempt by the oligarchs to eliminate the human spirit, and if this attempt is successful, the singular majesty of the human experience will have been abolished, and only a technocratic black hole of emptiness and despair will remain. This is the essence of a failed society brought about by the destruction of human intellect by state education, mass propaganda, and the planned control of individuals through physical and psychological manipulation due to fear."("Pandemic Madness: The State's Plan Rests on the Destruction of the Human Spirit", Gary Barnett, Lew Rockwell)

Is the author exaggerating?

I don't think so. Our species has withstood myriad epidemics in the past without ever resorting to the extremist measures we have taken during this latest outbreak. Take the state of Oregon, for example, whose Democratic governor Kate Brown just signed another executive order extending a state of emergency through Sept. 4. The move comes months after the peak in deaths was reached in mid-April. As of Tuesday, Oregon's death toll is a meager 240 nearly 90% of who are over 65 with underlying health conditions. That means that Brown shut down a $226 billion per year economy, put tens of thousands of people out of work, destroyed countless small and medium-sized businesses and plunged the state deep into debt, to save roughly 24 or 25 people under 65 with no underlying health conditions. That's not the reaction of an intelligent, responsible political leader acting in the best interests of the people. That is the reaction of someone who is either criminally insane or doing someone else's bidding. So which is it?

Like many of the other mainly Democrat governors, Brown also issued a "mask" mandate, punishable by a fine. The new executive order was neither approved by the House or by any other democratic body. It's just Brown testing the limits of her new emergency powers. Interestingly, the mask mandate comes a full three months after the state reached its peak in fatalities which means that it has less to do with controlling the infection than it does with using the virus to usurp tyrannical powers. Does that mean Brown or the other Democrat governors are closet tyrants?

Probably not. But it does suggest that the people who fund Brown's campaigns and pull her strings want to see how far they can push things before the public fights back. Here's a comment by Carlo Caduff in the Medical Anthropology Quarterly that helps to put these developments into perspective:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

mike whitney

writer
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Contact Author Contact Editor
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
  New Content

this is inspiring. I'm going to write an article about how Libertarians are exploiting the crisis caused by the pandemic to sell their anti-government, anti-regulation ideas, and they're doing it using fear and outrageous, fantasizing conspiracy theories-- theories generated and promoted by right wing organizations and sources.

So, do you consider yourself a progressive. If you do, and. you're buying this kind of message, you're being duped by right wingers. and their echo chamber.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 5:21:24 PM

Author 0
