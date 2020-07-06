 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/6/20

How do the Democrats benefit from the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
mike whitney


While the protests are being used to paint Trump as a race-bating white supremacist, that is not their primary objective. The main goal is to suppress and demonize Trump's political base which is comprised of mainly white working class people who have been adversely impacted by the Democrats disastrous free trade and immigration policies. These are the people- liberal and conservative- who voted for Trump in 2016 after abandoning all hope that the Democrats would amend their platform and throw a lifeline to workers who are now struggling to make ends meet in America's de-industrialized heartland.

The protests are largely a diversion aimed at shifting the public's attention to a racialized narrative that obfuscates the widening inequality chasm (created by the Democrats biggest donors, the Giant Corporations and Wall Street) to historic antagonisms that have clearly diminished over time. (Racism ain't what it used to be.) The Democrats are resolved to set the agenda by deciding what issues "will and will not" be covered over the course of the campaign. And- since race is an issue on which they feel they can energize their base by propping-up outdated stereotypes of conservatives as ignorant bigots incapable of rational thought- the Dems are using their media clout to make race the main topic of debate. In short, the Democrats have settled on a strategy for quashing the emerging populist revolt that swept Trump into the White House in 2016 and derailed Hillary's ambitious grab for presidential power.

The plan, however, does have its shortcomings, for example, Democrats have offered nearly blanket support for protests that have inflicted massive damage on cities and towns across the country. In the eyes of many Americans, the Dems support looks like a tacit endorsement of the arson, looting and violence that has taken place under the banner of "racial justice". The Dems have not seriously addressed this matter, choosing instead to let the media minimize the issue by simply scrubbing the destruction from their coverage. This "sweep it under the rug" strategy appears to be working as the majority of people surveyed believe that the protests were "mostly peaceful", which is a term that's designed to downplay the effects of the most ferocious rioting since the 1970s. (NOTE--"Of course there are many decent, principled people in BLM and racial justice is something we can all support, but you cannot deny the funding-stream and conflicted message (defund the police) suggests that other elements are involved and using the movement for their own purposes.")

Let's be clear, the Democrats do not support Black Lives Matter nor have they made any attempt to insert their demands into their list of police reforms. BLM merely fits into the Dems overall campaign strategy which is to use race to deflect attention from the gross imbalance of wealth that is the unavoidable consequence of the Dems neoliberal policies including outsourcing, off-shoring, de-industrialization, free trade and trickle down economics. These policies were aggressively promoted by both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as they will be by Joe Biden if he is elected. They are the policies that have gutted the country, shrunk the middle class, and transformed the American dream into a dystopian nightmare.

They are also the policies that have given rise to, what the pundits call, "right wing populism" which refers to the growing number of marginalized working people who despise Washington and career politicians, feel anxious about falling wages and dramatic demographic changes, and resent the prevailing liberal culture that scorns their religion and patriotism. This is Trump's mainly-white base, the working people the Democrats threw under the bus 30 years ago and now want to annihilate completely by deepening political polarization, fueling social unrest, pitting one group against another, and viciously vilifying them in the media as ignorant racists whose traditions, culture, customs and even history must be obliterated to make room for the new diversity world order. Trump touched on this theme in a speech he delivered in Tulsa. He said:

"Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children. Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities."

Author Charles Burris expanded on this topic in an article at Lew Rockwell titled America's Monumental Existential Problem:

"The wave of statue-toppling spreading across the Western world from the United States is not an aesthetic act, but a political one, the disfigured monuments in bronze and stone standing for the repudiation of an entire civilization. No longer limiting their rage to slave-owners, American mobs are pulling down and disfiguring statues of abolitionists, writers and saints in an act of revolt against the country's European founding, now re-imagined as the nation's original sin, a moral and symbolic shift with which we Europeans will soon be forced to reckon."

The statue-toppling epidemic is vastly more disturbing that the the looting or arson, mainly because it reveals a ideological intensity aimed at symbols of state power. By tearing down the images of the men who created or contributed to our collective history, the vandals are challenging the legitimacy of the nation itself as well as its founding "enlightenment" principles. This is the nihilism of extremists whose only objective is destruction. It suggests that the Democrats might have aspirations that far exceed a mere presidential victory. Perhaps the protests and riots will be used to justify more sweeping changes, a major reset during which traditional laws and rules are indefinitely suspended until the crisis passes and order can be restored. Is that at all conceivable or should we dismiss these extraordinary events as merely young people "letting off a little steam"?

Here's how General Michael Flynn summed up what's going on on in a recent article:

"There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life. Treason and treachery are rampant and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals are under the gun more than at any time in our nation's history" I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth".The dark forces' weapons formed against us serve one purpose: to promote radical social change through power and control."

I agree. The toppling of statues, the rioting, the looting, the arson and, yes, the relentless attacks on Trump from the day he took office, to Russiagate, to the impeachment, to the insane claims about Russian "bounties", to the manipulation of science and data to trigger a planned demolition of the US economy hastening a vast restructuring to the labor force and the imposition of authoritarian rule; all of these are all cut from the same fabric, a tapestry of lies and deception concocted by the DNC, the Intel agencies, the elite media, and their behind-the-scenes paymasters. Now they have released their corporate-funded militia on the country to wreak havoc and spread terror among the population. Meanwhile, the New York Times and others continue to generate claims they know to be false in order to confuse the public even while the people are still shaking off months of disorienting quarantine and feelings of trepidation brought on by 3 weeks of nonstop social unrest and fractious racial conflict. Bottom line: Neither the Democrats nor their allies at the Intel agencies and media have ever accepted the "peaceful transition of power". They reject the 2016 election results, they reject Donald Trump as the duly elected president of the United States, and they reject the representative American system of government "by the people."

So let's get down to the nitty-gritty: Which political party is pursuing a radical-activist strategy that has set our cities ablaze and reduced Capitol Hill to a sprawling warzone? Which party pursued a 3 year-long investigation that was aimed at removing the president using a dossier that they knew was false (Opposition research), claiming emails were hacked from DNC computers when the cyber-security company that did the investigation said there was no proof of "exfiltration"? (In other words, there was no hack and the Dems knew it since 2017) Which party allied itself with senior-level officials at the FBI, CIA, NSA and elite media and worked together collaboratively to discredit, surveil, infiltrate, entrap and demonize the administration in order to torpedo Trumps "America First" political agenda, and remove him from office?

Which party?

No one disputes the Democrats right to challenge, criticize or vigorously oppose a bill or policy promoted by the president. What we take issue with is the devious and (possibly) illegal way the Democrats have joined powerful elements in the Intelligence Community and the major media to conduct a ruthless "dirty tricks" campaign that involved spying on members of the administration in order to establish the basis for impeachment proceedings. This is not the behavior of a respected political organization but the illicit conduct of a fifth column acting on behalf of a foreign (or corporate?) enemy. It's worth noting that an insurrection against the nation's lawful authority is sedition, a felony that is punishable by imprisonment or death. Perhaps, the junta leaders should consider the possible consequences of their actions before they make their next move.

Next Page  1  |  2

Rob Kall

  New Content

I'm glad Mike added that there are good people among those in the BLM protests. But I think this article demonstrates how good progressives can be duped to conflate right wing originated messaging, like suggesting anything with Antifa, exaggeration of the violence, the idea that the protests are aimed at sabotaging Trump. I agree with Mike that the Democratic leadership stinks, that Neoliberal Democrats running the Democratic party have a long history of betraying their constituents. I run this article because I know that a good number of progressives are thinking this way. But I don't buy a lot of it. I think that the BLM protests, even with the funding from centrist sources, are doing a lot of good and offer a lot of hope, and making a concrete difference already. Last word. I included a video of protests in ENGLAND because, the protests are not all about Democratic party exploitation. The protests are going on all over the world.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:52:04 PM

Author 0
John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Rob Kall:

Rob, when you write that you "don't buy a lot of it," I hope that doesn't include Mike's elegantly precise conclusion: "[W]hat we're seeing is an emerging Axis-the CIA, the DNC, and the elite media- all using their respective powers to terminate the Constitutional Republic and establish permanent, authoritarian one-party rule." Both mainstream parites have been shot though with neolberals for decades, but over the past 12 years, we've been witnessing the migration of neocons into the Democratic party. Now with the DNC appeal to Never Trumpers, the confluence of these former Republicans and centrist democrats will transpose the constructive duoploy into a bona fide neocon/neoliberal establishment party... which is exactly one-party rule.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:37:34 AM

Author 0
Ms Nan

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:

Exactly.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:12:12 PM

Author 0
Art Costa

  New Content

I find some articles by Adolph Reed to be most profound on the topic of "racism" and BLM. Reed was the first person to alert me to what I sensed, the phoniness of B. Obama back in 2007/08. To be clear Reed is a black leftists and first class thinker.

He supported Bernie's campaign this time, probably because (in spite of Sanders' role as a sheep dog in the end) Sanders never waivered from his focus on "class", poverty, and the 1%. Sanders never gave into the "race" card. We've been dealing with the "race" card for about 150 years. It's a dilemma not meant to be solved. As such the point is not to see it for what it is, but to turn it into an individual failing: you're a racist. Enough said. Since WWII it has been a struggle. Civil Rights did get some important laws passed, not to mention the voting rights. MLK ultimately saw it for what it was, a cover for the real problem - class and poverty.

Racism is a construct created by the power structure to keep the issue a slow burn, to erupt whenever it was convenient, to distract, to get plebs at one another's throats. It's a neoliberal baby. As Reed explores it, neoliberals' issue is that there should be the same percentage of the various identities at all levels of the class pyramid. That's neoliberalism's notion of equity.

BLM has been bought and paid for. It is all about shaming the "white" person, but in Capitalism USA, that means there's money to be made.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 1:30:57 AM

Author 0
shad williams

  New Content

The article reveals a conflicted writer. One that sees himself as the "our" and thus the object of the protesters abuse, and therefore having the right to self defense or in this case upholding the national defense, which in the latter is the racist superstructure which the "looters" may or may not oppose. The writer is speculates about several issues, especially what the end game might be of the protests. Unlike the screeching PCR, the writer does not reduce his thesis to a singular complaint about the end of the White man. He correctly identifies that the compromised BLM objects to the racial super structure and its artifacts but if we are not careful some may push its momentum toward obliterating its capitalist underpinnings. Thus this may become beyond the control of Soros, the DNC, and other supporters of the status quo. I certainly hope so.

The habitual equivocation of the protesters as looters is tiresome and a pretext for avoiding facing the truth. One only needs to realize the fact that the unigarchy remains the number one looter in human history. The subject of looting in the present context is a distraction that further under girds procrastination for honest self reflection.

Jeffery Robinson, the ACLU's top racial justice expert, makes the point, that the Germans after World War II did not erect monuments to war criminals. Why not? They actually faced up to the facts of their history. Yet today we are expected to debate the heritage and history of esoterica although by no means small, confederate monuments and military forts, schools and colleges as a worthy stand-in for the immoral turpitude of confederate soldiers, politicians, and business leaders who participated in the loss of lives of "american" soldiers? Seriously? Come on man! Be honest. Give it up already.

As for the all the other users who think that they have control over current events to use for their own political ends, time will tell.

The Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. had a title for a speech he planned to deliver. He was murdered before he could deliver it. The title, "Why America May Go To Hell"

There was a revolution in his thinking about turning the other cheek - a whitewashed part of his history not mentioned in the celebration of his birthday.

In 1955, he wrote, "We want to love our enemies - be good to them. This is what we must live by, we must meet hate with love. We must love our white brothers no matter what they do to us."1

In 1967, he wrote, "Urban riots are a special form of violence. They are not insurrections. The rioters are not seeking to seize territory or attain control of institutions. They are mainly intended to shock the white community...But most of all, alienated from society and knowing society cherishes property above people, [they are] shocking it by abusing property rights."

1 The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States (FULL Version), 1:25:54 / 1:40:44. Jeffery Robinson, the ACLU's top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:29:37 PM

Author 0
Art Costa

Reply to shad williams:

My only issue is that we are all worse off, have made no human rights advance since the assassination of MLK, Jr.

And yet, suppose the lie is that the north was not the good guy, just the victor of a war more complex than ending slavery.

So if this is true than the problem all these years is still buried because we've compartmentalized it into a victor's tale, into a story suited for the white "privileged" managerial class.

If some defining answer of the solution to racism were found and implemented, what daily problems would be solved for the brothers and sisters, black, brown, red and white?

The audience in this presentation are for the most part white and likely neoliberal (consciously or unconsciously) in their world view, Democrat in their historical voting.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:04:06 PM

Author 0
Ms Nan

  New Content

Racism is revived every 4 years. Must keep African Americans on the plantation to secure the vote. Especially important this year as many blacks are voting for Trump.



Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:36:37 PM

Author 0
Ms Nan

Reply to Ms Nan:

This black woman speaks out about the mob ruling America.

link

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 8:10:08 PM

Author 0
Ms Nan

Reply to Ms Nan:
Blexit

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 8:29:03 PM

Author 0
