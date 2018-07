- Advertisement -

IMVSO, the most significant technical instrument that has ever been produced by humans is the Hubble Telescope.

I encourage every reader here to watch this half hour video and get a better grasp on "where we are in space." In addition to standing in awe and wonder at the universe that produced us, it encourages me to see myself in more serious cosmic terms... "The universe does not belong to me, I belong to it." Bucky Fuller, I think paraphrased--dg

