Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

By Jon Rappoport

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her {MID-198329}
She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Daily News Politics)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Most people are naïve about how intelligence operations are run. Holding damaging secrets on public figures equals the opportunity for blackmail. This strategy was probably discovered by cave men.

--Sex-abuse claims filed against members of Congress -- beyond Al Franken and John Conyers--

Where are all the names of these Congressmen? We're now told that, in the past 10 years, $17 million has been paid out to accusers in small sums. An unknown part of that money was compensation for explicitly sexual offenses.

There are more cases where the accusers simply gave up and refused to pursue claims. They're potentially waiting in the wings.

Not only are the Congressmen guilty, they're open to blackmail. As they vote on bills; as they decide which lobbyists to favor; as they decide what advice to follow from intelligence agencies; as they decide whether to take meetings with agents from other countries; they're always looking over their shoulders, wondering: How Much Do These People Know About Me? What Should I Do To Stay Safe?

And in some hotel room, late at night, when a person slips them a folder with details of their sexual misdemeanors or felonies, what are they going to do? How are they going to resist whatever is being asked for?

Compromised

This is the political elephant in the room the mainstream press isn't talking about.

What about the NSA and the CIA and other spying agencies in the US (and other countries)? How much devastating information about sexual abuse have they gathered on these Congressmen?

How much covert control have the agencies chosen to exercise?

We Own You.

The levels of complexity can be dizzying. Suppose a guilty Congressman learns actual secrets about another politician? His impulse is to blow the whistle. But can he? What will he bring down on his own head?

Suppose he knows vital secrets about Monsanto, Dow, Exxon, Eli Lilly?

I'll Keep Your Secrets If You Keep Mine.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

