Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Collecting Campaign Cash is Not a Progressive Value

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Jesse Gabriel announced that his campaign has raised more than $500,000 for the upcoming April 3rd Special Election."

- Jesse Gabriel

From flickr.com: Pile of Cash {MID-273812}
Pile of Cash
(Image by 401(K) 2013)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

What do the former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's adviser David Crane, "symbol of the greed and money of the tech sector" Ron Conway and WalMart Chairman Greg Penner have in common? They are co-founders of Govern for California, an independent expenditure committee that seeks "to influence elections for the California Legislature under the state's new top-two primary system". Their efforts are focused on supporting moderates and Republicans. One of their beneficiaries has been Jesse Gabriel, who is running in Tuesday's special election for Matt Dababneh's seat.

Gabriel claims to be a "progressive for the Valley", but his acceptance of this source of funding calls into question his commitment to progressive values. His website indicates that he accepts the premise that "access to quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege", but his funders opposed a bridge to single payer. Instead, they promoted a move "away from fee-for-service reimbursement" and attacked health-care providers. Gabriel claims that he will defend "our California values" but his benefactors opposed "proposed legislation imposing a tax on private prisons in California to help fund early education." While Gabriel claims that he wants to improve neighborhood schools, Govern for California supports the same privatization efforts as Betsy Devos and the rest of the Trump administration. Instead of looking for ways to work with teachers to improve our education system, they demonize the teachers' unions.

Another featured issue on the Gabriel website is "Protecting our Environment" where the candidate proclaims that "protecting our environment is essential to the health of our community and our planet." This did not stop him from accepting $4,400 each from Stewart and Lynda Resnick. The Resnicks own the Wonderful Company whose brands include Halos (formerly called Cuties), "Fiji Water, POM Wonderful, and the world's largest pistachio- and almond-growing operation". The Federal Trade Commission cited the company for "making misleading and inadequately supported claims about the health benefits of POM products" by advertising that their products "could treat heart disease, prostate cancer, and erectile dysfunction." In drought-stricken California, the company has resorted to using the waste product from fracking operations to satisfy the needs of some of their water-intensive crops. In 2016 it was revealed that the company clear-cut "an oak forest on land managed by" one of its subsidiaries without notifying local authorities.

- Advertisement -

As pointed out repeatedly by Bernie Sanders during the 2016 campaign, "a political campaign-finance system that is corrupt and increasingly controlled by billionaires and special interests" threatens the existence of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Being able to raise over a half a million dollars does not prove that someone is capable of holding office, only that they have incurred an indebtedness to special interests. This is especially true when campaign-finance reports show that a large number of donations are raised from far outside the district.

In comparison, Gabriel's opponent Ankur Patel has committed to running his campaign without corporate funding. This helps to ensure that, as a state assemblyperson, he will answer to his constituents instead of to people with deep pockets who have purchased access. That is the difference between a progressive candidate and one chosen by the establishment.


(Image by California Secretary of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by California Secretary of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -


(Image by California Secretary of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by California Secretary of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by California Secretary of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

The Conman-In-Chief and His Unshakable Fans

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Separate and Unequal: The NAACP Report on Public Education

Indivisible?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 