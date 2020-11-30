New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing preschools and elementary schools to reopen in the city on December 7, 2020

At last a sound decision has been made to reopen preschools and elementary schools on December 7 in New York City.

According to CDC Director Robert Redfield school is the "safest" place for children to be. Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday schools ought to be "opened as data reveals the virus spreading among children is rare".

So the question here is why aren't schools opened nationally? In fact why aren't all schools, including middle schools and high schools opening as well? Not just New York City but nationally?

Closing the schools has been a travesty from the beginning. Virtual schooling is a joke.

Maybe it was the teachers or their unions and associations that wanted the schools closed, while they received their full pay for the virtual lessons they conducted online.

It's pretty safe to assume keeping children at home during the pandemic has put a severe strain on them and particularly on poor and working class parents. Many of these parents lost jobs becoming unemployed forcing them to remain home with their small children. It is also safe to assume smaller physical living conditions, apartments presumably, put families under severe strain with the children forced to remain home.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).