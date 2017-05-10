Refresh  

Sci Tech

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink

The People's Climate March on Saturday, April 29, 2017, flooded Washington, DC, with over 100,000 protesters. Organizers claimed 150,000, with marches in 330 other cities across the country and in three dozen solidarity events abroad. Coinciding with President Trump's 100th day in office, the marchers also protested his anti-environmental actions.

The previous Saturday (April 22, 2017), thousands of scientists marched to protest the Trump administration's belittling of science. The demonstrations were planned for Earth Day to signal a particular concern with the enormity of current climate policy. Across the US and in hundreds of cities across the globe, more than 600 actions on every continent including Antarctica, they excoriated the president with disparaging signs likening him to all kinds of toxins generally orange colored. When have scientists marched like this? They are clearly worried.

Contrary to the administration's cavalier attitude, climate change is not a belief; it is a determined fact, measurable and rationally undeniable. Just about every major international scientific academy endorses it, including the US National Academy of Sciences.

The melting Arctic ice, the plight of polar bears, the pollution registered even in Arctic snow ... none of it has been enough to deter this president. He asked theEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA) in January to remove the climate change page from its website, which also carried links to emission data and scientific research. He wants to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, arrived at after great effort and now ratified by 144 countries out of the 197 participants. In typical Trump fashion, he later added he might stay on if the US got a better deal.

On March 28, he signed an executive order attempting to roll back the Clean Power Plan (CPP) and its restrictions on coal. He said it would bring jobs back to the coal mining communities.

While of much concern, it may not be as easy as he thinks. One might also have noticed the power companies (the main users of coal) are not rushing in to support Mr. Trump.

There is a good reason. The CPP generated discussion at all levels of society when it was proposed. The initial draft produced more than 4.3 million comments because the Environmental Protection Agency made extraordinary efforts to inform, conduct public hearings, hold joint discussions between regulators and power producers, and encourage collaborations between federal energy bodies. It was all designed to change the perspectives and motivations of stakeholders. In this, the EPA succeeded, so much so that even if the Trump administration prevails in its roll back, it is unlikely to find many takers.

At present, a full 44 percent of the US power supply is generated in coal-fired power plants. As of 2012, there were 572 such operational stations generating an average of 547 megawatts.

The pollution from this coal burning comes in many forms: toxic emissions, smog, soot, acid rain and global warming. To those who deny man-made CO2 as a contributor to global warming, there is an irrefutable answer. Carbon in CO2 released from the burning of fossil fuels presents a unique signature through delta13C negation. This is because plants have less of the 13C isotope of carbon than that in the atmosphere so that the burning of fossil fuels reduces the isotope in the atmosphere. It is measured as negative delta13C. The more negative the delta13C (as atmospheric CO2 increases), the higher the proportion of carbon from fossil fuels. Since 1980, delta13C has been on a consistent negative slope from -7.5 per mil to a -8.3 per mil in 2012 imputing human hands. Before the industrial revolution, it was -6.5 per mil. Put another way, our fingerprints are all over this crime scene.

The current EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, has repeatedly expressed doubts about the issue. Yet the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report (2013) has enough detail to convince any rational skeptic.

For the Trump administration's climate change deniers, one can only present measurable, undeniable facts. The latest Arctic Report Card released December 13, 2016, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration does exactly that. The peer-reviewed report brings together the work of 61 scientists from 11 nations, and is key to tracking changes in the Arctic.

Even Indonesian farmers are responding to the effects of climate change. Surely the American public has the right to expect public officials to be better informed than farmers, although the latter naturally observe the problems first hand.

What is happening in the Arctic is frightening. The region has experienced record-setting surface temperatures for three years in a row accelerating the ice and snow melt. In the past quarter-century it has lost two-thirds of the volume of sea ice as well as snow cover. The result is increased exposure of water to sunlight and greater absorption of heat, which in turn melts more ice and snow in a vicious cycle (Martin Jeffries, James Overland and Don Perovich, Physics Today, October 2013). Worth noting of course is that the Antarctic is not immune.

There is a disturbing photograph of the Arctic showing a large green area in the middle. Ice cover is now so thin, sunlight is able to penetrate through, enabling plankton to grow in the water below.The effect of Arctic warming on weather in the mid-latitudes is another issue. As yet the scientific community is ambivalent because mathematical computer simulations have not proved significant, at least not on a global scale. Local effects are another matter: Loss of sea ice in the Barents and Kara Seas in the Arctic have been linked to cold, stormy conditions in Eastern Asia through both simulations and field observations. It can, of course, be a harbinger of future global effects when the Arctic ice melts further.

Whether all the evidence and the logic will gather much traction among the climate change deniers of the Trump administration is another matter. That is why the People's Climate March protesters were marching. So were the scientists. Their discipline, resilient yet based on fact, theoretical yet based on empirical evidence, bringing benefits to society as a whole, forces them to.

Author's note: This article appeared originally on truth-out.org

 

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arshad M Khan

Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 3 fans, 13 articles, 25 comments


  New Content

Does anyone still not believe in climate change? Yes, plenty do not. This article furnishes definitive proof both of climate change and of human involvement as indicated by the reduction of a particular isotope of carbon. The direct evidence is there ... for the skeptics and for those seeking ammunition to convince them.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 12:31:25 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 68 fans, 127 articles, 3012 quicklinks, 12090 comments, 179 diaries


Excellent article though hard to believe it's necessary. I imagine those who need it most won't read it even if they see it. Thank you for this fine summation.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 2:45:35 PM

Arshad M Khan

Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 3 fans, 13 articles, 25 comments


Thank you for your kind words. I am sorry you lost to Orrin Hatch, though I daresay he is not the worst of them.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 3:17:11 PM

Eighthman

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 198 comments


As soon as the phrase "climate change denier" appears, I tend to discard the rest of any article on the subject because it appears to be dishonest.

A skeptic isn't a denier. A person who thinks climate has changed for millions of years isn't a denier. A person who thinks that humans could adapt to global warming isn't a denier. A person who thinks solar cycles could bring back a mini ice age isn't a denier.

Is it ethical to lump all these together? Is it honest?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:33:07 PM

Arshad M Khan

Author 500573

(Member since Nov 2, 2014), 3 fans, 13 articles, 25 comments


The difference between someone who doubts and someone who refuses to admit the truth might make be important to some, and they are welcome to their own point of view.
Thank you for your comment.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 2:45:48 PM

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 198 comments


Imagine a world free from nuance or shades of grey or even accuracy as to representing the opinions of others.

So, we have problems with "black" people - or "white" people. We are are held back by "deniers". Our country's security is threatened by "isolationists". People who oppose more investigation of Russia are involved in "treason".

In so far as these sorts of claims are only important to some, to that extent, a better world may be impossible.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 3:20:19 PM

Paul Repstock

Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4347 comments, 1 diaries


How much "Proof" do you need?????????
15,000 years ago, at what is considered the "Dawn of our Civilization", @40% of the Earth's landmass was covered by glaciers. This ice mass has melted relentlessly ever since that time; Therefore, with this ONE piece of Evidence, we can PROVE that Humans cause Global Warming!

The hypocrisy on this topic is choking me! Would Mr. Gore and all his acolytes please volunteer to 'go away' and let the rest of us die in peace?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 4:13:55 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 