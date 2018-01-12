Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Change - Born Again

Many people say they are "Born Again". Basically, what they are saying is that they have made some changes in their life. That is what we all hope to do many times in our lifetime.


Caleb is a college student at the university in town. He joined the debate team to expand his knowledge and to understand the perspectives of others. He often thought about the term, "Born Again". One night after classes, he and his friends went out for pizza. While there, he brought up the term, "Born Again".

He said, that he believed that we are always evolving or should be. It would be a shame to only look to change ourselves after New Year's Day (with resolutions) or only once in our lifetime (being Born Again). However, he understood how some people may need to feel "Born Again" to help get them through a tough time. He thought that there are so many more ways to develop confidence and strength in one's self without adding another dependency. He sighed.

One of his friends indicated that if we are evolving, then we are making some changes, given a second chance or some people (or groups) are forcing change upon us (typically against our will). The latter must be unconstitutional. People should not be allowed to interfere in another person's personal life. "Yet it is done under the cloak of Plausible Deniability," another friend said. Some people may not like what we say, our beliefs or our lifestyle. It should not be their place to interfere.

Caleb agreed and indicated that if some people wanted to understand another person's position, then they should be straightforward with their communication and be open minded.

The conversation went on for about an hour. At the end, they all agreed that if someone invades a person's personal life (breaks the law), then they should face the consequences. If the law is unjust or illegal, then it needs to change.

Caleb loved the feedback and said that he will never be Born Again, but his eyes will always be open to understand the perspectives of others, regardless if he agrees or not. He went onto say that he will continue to do what he can to help others by his actions and words. He didn't need help to know this or be reborn. This is who he is. His hope is that people understand that they have the same responsibility to convey their thoughts, feelings and expectations with those around them. There is no substitute for straight-forward communication.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

