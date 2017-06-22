Refresh  

Saving Faces...

Selfie
Saving Faces...

We see it every day. People all around us taking selfies of themselves and with their friends. Some strike a pose like puckering up as if to kiss whoever views their picture, or the crazy look as if to show the Hyde part of their personality and some just smile. Most are interesting to see. What people are doing is "Saving Face(s)".

When people get into mischief or more serious troublesome situations, they often have a decision to make. Admit their mistake or fabricate a plausible reason for what happened...to help "Save Face".

When the plausible reasons start to snowball or become much more exaggerated, then many more faces have to be saved. An overwhelming situation.

"Saving Faces" can be fun and often memorable. Always tell the truth, so you don't have to come up with a reason to try to "Save Face".

Which type of "Saving Face" do you do most often?

--------------------------------------------------------------------

If you are having to Save Face for the poor choices that you have made and you surround yourself with people to help get pity or revenge, then maybe you need to cut ties with those that are a bad influence. Drugs, religious fanatics, and/or people that bring in their own personal hurt can make it difficult (if not impossible) to see the proper way to Save Face. Make good choices. Be accountable for the choices that you make and always set expectations for yourself and others.
Remember, in life there are very few "do-overs", so feel with your heart and make decisions with your brain. Don't let others take away your ability to choose. Enjoy your life.

 

A former conservative turned independent. I tend to lean with Progressives. My more recent articles are written to give readers an insight, but not to take a particular position necessarily. The goal is to get readers to use critical thinking (more...)
 

