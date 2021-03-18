 
 
"Censor": When a Word Means Everything, it Means Nothing

Humpty Dumpty Tenniel.
Humpty Dumpty Tenniel.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

Some words carry emotional force such that using them creates an immediate negative reaction on the part of the listener or reader. That makes such words useful -- until they get over-used and misused so much that they cease to have the effect.

Lately, the trending "creep people out to get them on my side" word of choice is "censor" or "censorship." Most of us support free speech. None of us want to be censored ourselves, and most of us don't want others censored either.

But what do those words mean?

To censor (verb), according to Oxford Dictionaries, is to "examine (a book, movie, etc.) officially and suppress unacceptable parts of it."

A censor (noun) is "[a]n official who examines material ... and suppresses any parts that are considered obscene, politically unacceptable, or a threat to security."

Implicit in both those definitions is that censorship is an act of the state, backed by force of law and if necessary the physical force of government agents.

I've often explained censorship this way:

If I tell you that you may not sing "Auld Lang Syne" or I will send police to break up the performance and haul you off to jail, I am censoring (or at least attempting to censor) you.

If I tell you that you may not sing "Auld Lang Syne" on my front porch at 3am and by the way get off my porch, it's 3 in the morning, I am not censoring you. You're still free to sing the song anywhere else and any other time, just not on my property while I'm trying to sleep.

Which maps neatly, I think, to Twitter and Facebook deciding who gets to post what on their platforms. They can't stop you from using other platforms to say whatever it is they don't want you to say.

It maps less neatly to Apple, Google, and Amazon colluding to destroy one of those other platforms (Parler), seemingly on behalf of government officials who think it's their business who says what and where. Thankfully Parler survived and returned, but we've definitely got some "edge cases" going that certainly at least resemble censorship, and that I was admittedly somewhat asleep at the switch on until that wake-up call.

Recently, I've had to add a third example to my explanation, though. Some friends of mine -- very libertarian friends, in fact -- recently held that Dr. Seuss Enterprises is "censoring" books it chooses not to publish. So, explanation of censorship, part three:

If I choose not to sing "Auld Lang Syne" myself, I'm not "censoring" the song.

"When I use a word," Humpty Dumpty tells Alice in Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking Glass, "it means just what I choose it to mean -- neither more nor less."

There seems to be a lot of Humpty Dumpty usage of the word "censorship" lately. If we're not careful, abusing it to mean "anything I don't like" may drain it of its rightful argumentative power and leave us in the grip of the real thing.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Comment by Rob Kall:

Well said. I can't tell you how many times idiots have accused me of censorship. IDIOTS.

That said, I can resonate with some of the concerns Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibi have expressed about congressional interests in silencing people.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 18, 2021 at 8:53:19 AM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)
I suspect you and I are very much on the same page on this.

When I write a column, I generally submit it to anywhere from 1400 to 2500 newspapers and web sites.

Yours is one of the few sites which publishes most of my columns, but when you choose not to run one, it's not "censorship." You aren't stopping me from publishing the piece on my own site, nor are you stopping from submitting it for publication to those others, nor are you stopping those others from publishing it. Offhand, I think I average about 10 publications picking up each column, which mean that somewhere between 1390 and 2490 of them aren't picking it up. They aren't "censoring" me either.

Now, if a congressional committee starts leaning on sites to not carry my columns, and those sites seem to be responding as the congressional committee desires, I'll start questioning whether that's censorship, or at least tantamount to it. And if Congress passes a law banning my columns altogether, that obviously WILL be censorship.

None of this is to say that it's a GOOD thing when Facebook or Twitter memory-hole authors or content, pursuant to their own values rather than in submission to government pressure (and it's a myth that they only do it to "right-wing" content). But we need a word or term for that that distinguishes it from actual censorship.

And censorship certainly isn't applicable to me (analogous to the Seuss thing) deciding not to write a column, or deciding not to submit that column to this or that publication.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 18, 2021 at 9:28:00 AM

Charles Homer

(Member since Aug 27, 2018)
Here is an article that looks at how Twitter plans to steer the narrative in its favoured direction:

click here

Outsourcing its censorship to "the masses" is certainly an interesting development but one that is not guaranteed to result in less bias.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 18, 2021 at 10:26:56 AM

